Book Review on “American Catholic Women Religious: Radicalized by Mission”
The book American Catholic Women Religious: Radicalized, written by Dominican Sister of Mission San Jose, Donna Marie Moses, OP, was recently reviewed on the University of Norte Dame’s website by Margaret McGuinness (professor of religion at LaSalle University). Sister Donna Marie’s book “depicts the significant role played by American Catholic Women Religious in the broader narratives of modern American history and the history of the Catholic Church.” Read review