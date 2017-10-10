Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa Baptist Stohrer, OP and Marie Sullivan, OP Interviewed for the Story Corps Oral History Project

Sister Baptist Stohrer, OP and Sister Marie Sullivan, OP were interviewed by St. Dominic Villa Pastoral Caregiver Hailey Bernal for the Story Corps oral history project. Sr. Baptist recalled living through the Great Depression and how she developed a love for singing. The interviews will also be stored in the Library of Congress. Click on the following link and then click the red “play” button to listen to Sister Baptist’s interview: https://storycorps.me/interviews/an-interview-with-sr-baptist/. To listen to Sister Marie’s interview, click on the following link: https://storycorps.me/interviews/sr-marie-sullivan-talks-about-her-life-and-work/