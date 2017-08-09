Dominican University Siena Center: “Spirituality, Health Care Reform, and the Happy Death”

Rev. Charles Bouchard, OP presents “Spirituality, Health Care Reform, and the Happy Death” on September 14 at 7 pm.

Advances in medical technology have brought many blessings, but they have also led to soaring costs and a health care system that sometimes seems beyond our control, especially for the frail and elderly. How can we use technology effectively while honoring death as a spiritual event and part of our journey back to God? How can the traditional Catholic notion of the happy death influence debates about health care reform? A discussion of these topics will be led by Rev. Charles Bouchard, Senior Director of Theology and Ethics at the Catholic Health Association of the United States.

Location: Martin Theater, Dominican University, 7900 W Division St. River Forest, IL 60305

More information and tickets:

http://events.dom.edu/spirituality-health-care-reform

Contact:

Rachel Hart Winter

rhartwinter@dom.edu

708-714-9107