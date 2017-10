From June 25-30, 2017, 41 Dominican sisters attended the Maryknoll Mission Institute Program “Companionship of Empowerment: Religious Life in the 21st Century” presented by Fr. D Diarmuid O’Murchu, MSC. The Dominican sisters in attendance were: Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt; Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa; Dominican Sisters of Sparkill with their 4 Pakistani sisters attending; Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic.