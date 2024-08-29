Season of Creation 2024

The Season of Creation is upon us September 1st. Please use this guide any way that works for you. This is a very good resource.We are grateful to Fr. Jim Hug, SJ for his commitment to this incredible project on behalf of all of us and especially our Mother Earth.



The annual celebration of the Season of Creation invites the world’s 2.6 billion Christians to prayer and action to protect Earth, our common home and to discern the guidance it offers us for bringing about the New Creation of which Jesus spoke. The Season of Creation takes place from September 1st, the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, to October 4th, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. It is a liturgical season dedicated to prayer, reflection, and celebration of God as Creator. It invites all Christians and all people of faith and good will to reflect prayerfully on the gifts of Creation and the mission given us by God to care for Creation and respond to its needs and crises today.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD GUIDE