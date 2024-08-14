In Fall 2022, Dominican Prioresses from across the world set two priorities for Dominican Sisters International Confederation (DSIC): apostolic Dominican congregations that had 50 or fewer members and younger professed sisters. In response, Margaret Mayce, DSIC International Coordinator, and the DSIC Continental Coordinators, planned CALERUEGA 2024, a wonderful program for 48 sisters, finally professed 20 years or less, from 30 Dominican congregations from around the world. These sisters came from Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Sisters from North America presented at the meeting of younger sisters in Caleruega, Spain: Jen Schaaf, Dulce Aguilar Rodriguez, Ana Isabel Gonzalez, Katherine Frazier, Priscilla Torres, Patricia Siemen (coordinator of North America and Canada region), Jane Marie Estoesta, Mary Voung, Mila Diaz Solano, Xiomara Mendez Hernandez, DSC Executive Director, Kelly Biddle, Barbara Reid (speaker), Margaret Mayce (DSIC International Coordinator)

At Caleruega 2024 two of our DSC sisters were among the five sisters elected to represent the younger Dominican sisters at the DSIC Assembly in Rome in May 2025: Mila Diaz Solano (Springfield), and Alma Zapanta (Adrian) will represent United States/Canada and Asia-Pacific respectively. While Mary Onoshokhue Ekwe (Africa), Emilie Ruzickova (Europe) and Alcira Guerrero (Latin America and Carribean) will represent their continents. Let’s hold these sisters in prayer as they will be meeting with Margaret Mayce (Amityville), DSIC international coordinator, to gather the fruits of our gathering in Caleruega. They will present to the Dominican prioresses throughout the world, our collective hopes, dreams, proposals for the present and future: towards a vibrant Dominican life. May spirit of Dominic guide them!