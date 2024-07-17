The Dominican Learning Center Receives almost $18,000 in Grants. Donor and Parish Partnerships Help Ministry Run Smoothly

The Dominican Learning Center (DLC), an adult education ministry of the Dominican Sisters of Peace, is celebrating its latest gift from the Reinberger Foundation along with the recent grant from Dollar General Stores Literary Foundation, allowing the Center to cover everything from books to online learning to graduation costs. The contributions are a piece of the donation pie that goes towards helping adults learn English as a Second Language (ESL), providing educational help to obtain high school equivalency diplomas (GED), assisting with citizenship procedures, and offering adult basic education classes.

“We are extremely thankful for the latest grant of $8,700 from the Reinberger Foundation and the $9,000 grant from the Dollar General Foundation. We have many needs and these gifts, along with the support from our individual donors, are so important to our future. The funding equates to success stories for many people in central Ohio,” says Denise Hilliard, Dominican Learning Center Director.

The DLC serves more than 600 learners with some receiving help at its German Village location, other learners’ tutoring happens at local libraries and still others are getting assistance at central Ohio parishes. The DLC operates satellite ESL classes at eight parishes around the Diocese, including St. Peter Church, St. James the Less, St. Thomas the Apostle, St. Mary Magdalene, Bishop Ready, St. Cecilia, Christ the King, and St. Matthias.Those who have successfully improved their English or received their GED can attest to an improved way of living. “Mary” says she doesn’t doubt herself or her abilities anymore after getting the help she needed to receive her GED and another learner, “Silvia”, says she was afraid at first when taking ESL courses, but to her surprise, she has been able to increase her knowledge and has realized it is OK to ask questions when she needs to do so.

Karen Hooser, President of the Reinberger Foundation, says the DLC was worthy of the grant money. “We made a trip to view the Learning Center and witnessed a caring atmosphere and the dignity displayed towards students. Promoting adult literacy is one of our causes and we are very impressed with what is happening at the Dominican Learning Center.”

A Columbus Diocese Church Pastor is appreciative of both donors and the DLC. “The Center is a force for good and we are very glad to partner with the Dominican Sisters of Peace and this ministry. We know our parishioners are making use of the services that this turnkey, accessible ministry provides. As it goes… no money, no ministry, so we too are very thankful for the funding, ” adds Father David Schalk, St. Peter’s Catholic Church. St. Peter’s is one of several central Ohio Catholic Churches that partner with the DLC.

Parish partnerships like the one at St. Peter’s bring an additional benefit. By involving parishioners as volunteers, the Dominican Learning Center’s ESL programs build stronger, more cohesive parish communities.

The Marian Foundation, a charitable trust established by the founder of Columbus’ St. Mary Magdeline Catholic Church, provides support to the DLC regularly. Current President and Trustee of the Foundation Steve Mitchell says, “The relationship was formed because the founder was a strong advocate for the Dominican Learning Center. I have seen the classrooms and believe the DLC offers a hands-on approach with services, services that can be helpful with learners landing jobs.”

“The grants and all our partnerships are part of our lifeline. It is always so exciting when we are awarded a new grant and we also lean heavily on those who give frequently, such as the Marian Foundation. When we know we can count on a donor to help out, it is more than comforting,” adds Hilliard.

Hilliard concludes, “We hope to add more improvements through time such as the “Smart Board” we recently purchased for our learners. We want to keep up with technology and serve our learners the best way possible. Our aim is to help improve lives, which promotes peace in our neighborhoods. It is the Dominican way, and we are proud to follow this path. We are glad for our partnerships with Catholic parishes and with donors who want to walk with us on this journey. Come fall, we celebrate our 30th anniversary and all who contribute make this occasion possible.”