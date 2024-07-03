DSC Hires New Communicator

I am delighted to announce our new DSC Communicator Natasha Edwards. Natasha will work closely with our Team to promote communications that fosters collaboration in support of the mission and vision of the DSC in a way that facilitates interaction among leaders, sisters, and associates of the DSC member congregations.

Natasha has a long history working in the nonprofit sector with expertise in marketing communications, creating and managing websites, fundraising campaigns, technology and training. Her experience- and her passion for supporting those doing meaningful work help her develop solutions that meet the many needs of her clients. Natasha thrives on using her creativity to engage others in the missions of organizations.

Natasha most recently held the position of Director of Marketing and Communications with the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood where she enjoyed connecting the Long Island Community with the Sisters of St. Joseph and the many ways they steward their mission; Uniting All in God’s Love through marketing and communication initiatives.

She holds a Master of Arts degree in marketing communications and Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in visual communications from the New York Institute of Technology – Old Westbury. Born and raised in New York as the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, Natasha and her family most recently moved to North Carolina.

In her down time, she enjoys hanging out with her family and supporting her three boys as the quintessential sports mom. She also enjoys reading and travelling, which she says, “opens me up to a world of what if…….”

Natasha will start her position this coming Monday July 8th.

We welcome Natasha with her many gifts to this position, and we hold her in our prayers for success at this very exciting time for the Dominican Sisters Conference.