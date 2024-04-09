Events & Retreats – 4.10.24

Telling Our Stories With Newness

Facilitator: Miriam Brown, OP

What could happen when we tell the stories of our lives through a new lens? During this season of Easter and springtime, it is time to rise up and recognize the resurrections that have happened in our own lives.

We all have wounds, have made mistakes, and have tendencies to envy the gifts of others. We often tell our stories from places of distress.

What happens when we tell the stories of our lives through a fresh lens of new life and grace? What strengths and gifts have we developed because of the negatives? Come for a day together to “practice resurrection.”

Saturday, April 27, 2024; offered in person

9:30am – 3:00pm

Registration link: https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/retreats/telling-our-stories-with-newness/

Spirituality of the Cosmos

Facilitator: Linda Gibler, OP

Through the benefits of science and the contributions of many great thinkers, the generations alive today have new insights on our universe. This webinar will develop a non-anthropocentric spirituality by looking to the Cosmos as a primary source of wisdom. By considering patterns in how the Universe behaves as it waxes and wanes in stars, Earth, and her creatures, we draw insights into the spirituality of the Cosmos and glean wisdom for an appreciation of ourselves in relationship to God, Earth, and each other.

Tuesday, April 30, 2024; offered via Zoom

6:30pm – 8:00 pm

Registration link: https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/retreats/spirituality-of-the-cosmos/

Life’s Transitions As a Spiritual Practice

Facilitator: Gabriella Caballero-Moersfelder

This weekend retreat will explore how all of our life transitions can be a learning to help us grow as individuals, communities and spiritual

beings. There will be time for sharing, resting, meditating and prayer.

Friday, May 3, to Sunday, May 5, 2024; offered in person

Registration link: https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/retreats/lifes-transitions-as-a-spiritual-practice/

Monday, Apr 22 – Friday, Apr 26 • 9:00 am – 4:30 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –An icon in Christianity is a religious work of art, usually a flat panel painting depicting a holy being or sacred image. Icon means a symbol or image, even though an icon is an image created with paints, icons are written, not painted. The tradition of iconography has been handed down through the centuries from master iconographers to apprentices through a process of prayer, fasting and learning the skills and techniques necessary to create these images for sacred worship spaces, monasteries, and homes. To contemplate or gaze at an icon is to behold a beauty that is ‘beyond words”. Dominican Center is offering you a rare opportunity to create your own Christian icon during a weeklong icon workshop. Participants will learn about and complete an icon called “The Holy Face.” During this workshop, Diane will help you find your divine eyes, to see through the holy eyes of the icon, deeper into the beauty that surrounds you. She will gently guide students through a step-by-step process of creating their own icon using demonstration, instruction, and prayer. Participants will take home a completed icon by the end of the week. All supplies will be provided in the cost of the workshop. No previous experience is necessary. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/icon-workshop/

JOY Retreat ~ Nourishing Your Soul (In-Person)

Saturday, Apr 27 • 9:00 am – Noon

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –In this life, there is Just One You — JOY! — You are a co-creator in your life experience with God. We at Dominican Center Marywood invite you to come nourish your soul through a sampling of our contemplative offerings and nurture what you and God are growing in your life. In this morning retreat, you will find a supportive spiritual space to practice sacred self-awareness and intention. Come learn, experience, pilgrimage, and pray with us as we focus on blessing and planting to reignite the joyful qualities you notice in yourself when you are aligned with God’s deepest desires for your spiritual journey. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/joy-retreat/

Deepening the Call of Spiritual Direction: Self-Awareness in the Supervisory Process (In-Person)

Saturday, May 4 • 9:15 am – 4:00 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –Spiritual directors not only listen to the Spirit and directees, but also to themselves. It is in this place of awareness that we are invited to be converted towards God. As we notice our ways of listening, our patterns of interaction, our discomforts and ease, and how we carry these into our environments we can tend our inner dynamics with God and others in supervision. This in-person retreat day is a place for active spiritual directors to hone our skills at self-awareness, develop healthy practices for peer supervision, and nourish our sacred call to listening. Sister Janice Bachman, OP, will lay a foundation of noticing the movements in the conversion process toward God within directors and their directees, then guide us through teaching and roleplays as to how these dynamics can play out in peer supervision. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/deepening-the-call-of-spiritual-direction-self-awareness-in-the-supervisory-process/

Tuesday Table Talk — Uncovering Our Disconnection: An Uncomfortable & Essential Conversation (In-Person)

Tuesday, May 7 • 6:00 – 8:30 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –Join us for an interfaith Tuesday Table Talk as we gather for dinner and conversation. In this pervasive and seemingly unending season of heightened polarity and isolation, we are faced with new and evolving barriers that prevent us from connecting with our neighbors. For many of us, the temptation to jump headfirst into spaces of reimagining and creation is strong, and as such, we often elide the essential step of pausing to grieve in community, to name our pain, and to stand in support of each other through trying times. Venture with us into unformed, unknown, and uncomfortable territory. We will hear from the prophetic voices of young clergy in the West Michigan area as we give air to our communal disconnect. By first sitting together and honoring the realities of our isolation, we can begin to build real solidarity. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/tuesday-tabletalk-uncovering-our-disconnection/

Awakening Spirituality ~ Exploring Our Sacred Stories through Making Mandalas (In-Person)

Friday, May 31, 6:00 – 8:30 pm & Saturday, Jun 1, 9:00 am – 4:30pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –Come, retreat as a sacred community using our diverse life stories and the arts to discover the depth and breadth of Divine presence in our lives. Experience a contemplative and creative “meaning-making” space exploring the intertextual weave of word, world and wonder through personal story prompts and guided multimedia Mandala-making. Over centuries, people across a variety of traditions have created or colored Mandalas (circles) for spiritual deepening, increased wholeness and healing, or artistic expression. Mandalas invite contemplation using lines, shapes, patterns, and color. Together, we will create simple intuitive Mandalas to explore and deepen our experience of Sacred Presence in a story from our lives. You will be given tools before and during the retreat to bring out your creative spirit and for choosing a sacred life story to explore. No experience in the arts or Mandalas is necessary. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/awakening-spirituality-mandalas/

Journey into Silence Retreat ~ Summer Peace (In-Person)

Sunday, Jun 9, 5:30 pm – Friday, Jun 14, 2:30 pm

CONWAY, MI –Silence the world around you. Silence the world within you. Silence the thoughts that shout out to you. In the stillness hear God’s voice. In the quiet, sense the Divine’s presence and the spiritual love that is waiting to embrace you. Gently enter into silence during this retreat experience. A spiritual director will be here to companion with you on this silent retreat. The Journey into Silence retreat is held at the Augustine Center Retreat House in Conway, MI. The center is a retreat house welcoming individuals and groups for ongoing formation, education, and spirituality. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/journey-into-silence-retreat-summer-peace/

SoulCollage® What is Growing in your Soul Garden? (In-Person)

Saturday, Jun 15 • 10:00 am – 12:30 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –Every seed is an invitation to grow something new. As we think together about what we wish to grow, we will ask ourselves these questions: What seeds are ready to be planted in our soul? How can we hold steady in transition as the unknown is beckoning? What does it look like to trust the potential of transformation? How can we do this without caving into fear? SoulCollage® is a process where we take our longings and our fears and make a visual card to represent those aspects of our soul that need tending. Using found images, we create snapshots of where we are at the moment, and what we might be leaning towards. The cards are fascinating vehicles to uncover hidden parts of yourself—as well as creating cards for the support you find around you in your life. Whether you create one card or a whole deck, the process is sure to bring insight and encouragement to your life. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/

Young Single Catholic Women Invited to Discern Religious Life and Serve the Environment

Single Catholic women ages 19 to 25 are invited to a weekend of discernment for religious life and optional participation in a week of environmental service and learning.

During the discernment weekend – Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12, 2024 – participants gather at the Motherhouse of the Adrian Dominican Sisters to learn about discernment and the life of Dominican Sisters, spend time in prayer and contemplation, and meet and pray with Adrian Dominican Sisters. The discernment weekend is offered free of cost.

Participants in the discernment weekend are invited to extend their stay at the Motherhouse to spend the following week – Monday to Saturday, May 13-18, 2024 – learning and serving in the Environmental Leadership Experience. They join students and faculty members of Siena Heights University in Adrian and Barry University in Miami, Florida, for a week of environmental education, stewardship, and hands-on activities. The cost for the Environmental Leadership Experience is $250. Scholarships are available.

Reserve your space today by contacting Sister Tarianne DeYonker, OP, at tdeyonker@adriandominicans.org. Reservations are due by Friday, May 3, 2024.

Weekend Retreat Offers Time for Women and Men to Discern Call to Vowed and Associate Life

Are you – or is someone you know – discerning whether God is calling you to vowed religious life or a lay association? The Adrian Dominican Sisters offer the opportunity to pray and share experiences with other seekers during their Learn, Pray, Share, Celebrate Weekend, beginning with lunch on Saturday, April 27, 2024, and concluding at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Learn, Pray, Share, Celebrate is open to women at least 19 years of age who are discerning a call to religious life and to women and men who are discerning lay association with the Adrian Dominican Congregation.

During the program, participants will discover the role that 14th-century Dominican mystic and reformer St. Catherine of Siena played in the Church of her day – and how they can follow her example to “set the world on fire” through service. The weekend includes the celebration of the Feast of St. Catherine of Siena with Adrian Dominican Sisters and Associates at common prayer and Eucharistic Liturgy and a visit with Sisters, other members of the Dominican Family, and people who are discerning a call for their lives.

Learn, Pray, Share, Celebrate is offered for free; you are our guests. The event is hosted at Weber Retreat and Conference Center, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, on the Adrian Dominican Sisters Motherhouse Campus.

Register online at https://tinyurl.com/ADSDiscern. For more information, email Sister Katherine Frazier, OP, at kfrazier@adriandominicans.org or call or text her at 260-229-3045.

As the Sea is in the Fish: Drawing from Ancient Wisdom to Forge an Earth Ethics for our Time

St. Catherine of Siena Environmental Summit: Karenna Gore, Keynote Speaker

Join us at Mariandale on Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 9:30am to 2pm to invoke the fiery spirit and towering wisdom of St. Catherine of Siena as we summon college and university students and other leaders to an Environmental Summit of education and advocacy. Karenna Gore, founder and executive director of the Center for Earth Ethics, will serve as our keynote speaker presenting:

“As the Sea is in the Fish: Drawing from Ancient Wisdom to Forge an Earth Ethics for our Time”

The day will include ample opportunities for networking, planning, prayer, reflection, and collaboration. Karenna will address both the theoretical meanings and practical applications of earth ethics, including: how we live, eat, care for earth and relate to one another across species.

9:30am – Arrival, Check in, meet and greet

10am – Prayer, Introduction and Presentation

10:50am – Q&A and Networking

11:30am – Reflective engagement outside

12 noon – Lunch

1pm – Now What? Discuss; Actions, Steps and Advocacy!

Fee: $40 (includes lunch)

Student Fee: $20 (includes lunch)

Virtual Only Fee: $15 (10-11:30 am)

About the Keynote Speaker

Karenna Gore is the founder and executive director of the Center for Earth Ethics and visiting professor of practice of earth ethics at Union Theological Seminary in New York. Karenna formed CEE in 2015 to address the moral and spiritual dimensions of the climate crisis. Working at the intersection of faith, ethics, and ecology, she guides the Center’s public programs, educational initiatives, and movement-building. She also is an ex officio faculty member of Columbia University’s Earth Institute.

When

Saturday, April 27, 2024 9:30AM – 2:00PM EDT

Location

The Center at Mariandale

Phone: (914) 941-4455

299 N Highland Ave.

Ossining, New York

10562

United States