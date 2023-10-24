Events & Retreats – 10.25.23

Autumn Wild Skills Day

Join Nicholas WazeeGale, a certified Wilderness Guide, for a day in the Sinsinawa woods and fields on Saturday, November 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In this adventurous day workshop, we will learn to recognize and follow the tracks of local wildlife, make a warm fire, cook food, learn of shelter, wayfinding and safety in the outdoors, find and utilize wild foods of fall, learn about proper gear and clothing for comfort in the cold, and more! This workshop has limited capacity so sign up quickly. Registration ends November 8, and the fee is $65 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Recovering a Hidden History: Indigenous Power and Culture in the Mid-Continent

Author, Bob Morrissey, will be leading the discussion about Indigenous Power and Culture in the Mid-Continent on Tuesday, November 7, from 7 to 8 p.m., via Zoom. This talk reorients our understanding of the mid-continent as an Indigenous heartland. Focusing on the land of the modern corn belt, the former tallgrass prairies, Bob Morrissey explains what made this place so special in the pre-settler past. He explores aspects of those cultures, and concludes with reflections on recent projects by those Indigenous Nations to revitalize certain practices, including language, ecology, and especially art. Registration ends November 6, and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

We are Still Here: An Interview with Julie Dye

We invite you to join us Tuesday, November 21, from 7 to 8 p.m., via Zoom for an interview with Julie Dye, a Native rights advocate and environmental activist. We’ll delve into topics such as the truth of Thanksgiving, the recent repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery, cultural appropriation, racist mascots and place names, and the past, present, and future of the Potawatomi. Registration ends November 20, and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

How the Ho-Chunk Thwarted Removal from Wisconsin

Join us via Zoom on Tuesday, November 14, from 7 to 8 p.m., for the presentation on how the Ho-Chunk thwarted removal from Wisconsin. This presentation led by Stephen Kantrowitz, an author and professor, explores how a large portion of the Ho-Chunk people defied and defeated the plan of settlers and the U.S. government to expel them from their homeland during the 19th century. Registration ends November 13, and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Friday, Oct 27 • 6:00 – 8:30 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –In the Christian tradition, just after Halloween comes the celebration of those who have passed from this life. We celebrate through All Saints and All Souls Day on November 1 and 2. Our gathering in October is the perfect time to connect to your ancestors. SoulCollage® offers an engaging way to honor them. Through creating collage cards for your ancestors, you tap in to how they are connected to your story and your soul. Whether our ancestors encouraged us, challenged us, or embarrassed us, they can become helpful voices as we look for insight and direction in our life. To help create your ancestor cards, it is recommended that you go through photos, and then make a copy on your printer of the photos you might want to use. Bring a variety of copies of photos reflecting a variety of ancestors – you never know who may want to come forward! If you don’t have access to photos, images will be available to help capture the essence of your ancestors. The workshop will also include how you can use your cards to set up an altar in your home to celebrate All Saints and All Souls. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/soulcollage-workshop-in-person/

Renew Retreat ~ Schedule Yourself or a Group for an In-Person Retreat

Available for Individuals and Small Groups by Appointment

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –The Renew Retreat is an individual or group retreat that is a self-guided contemplative pilgrimage. The gentle Christian practice of using scripture and prayerful prompts aligned with the four elements — fire, water, earth, and air — will help guide your journey into and beyond the garden in ways that strengthen your awareness of creation as a renewable resource, energizing your beingness, and the world around you. We will begin at Dominican Center Marywood at Aquinas College, transition to the St. Francis of Assisi Sculpture Garden, and return to Dominican Center. As you walk the paths along the wooded trails, you are led into the pace and rhythms of the natural world. Water, earth, fire, and air greet you — each element of nature a reminder of the peaceful relationship between living organisms and their physical environment. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/renew-retreat/

Centering Prayer (Online)

Tuesdays • Noon

Centering Prayer is a modernized prayer method based on the intuitive prayer rooted in Lectio Divina. It is a method of silent prayer that prepares us to receive the gift of contemplative prayer, prayer in which we experience the Divine’s immanent presence with us. Centering Prayer is grounded in relationship with God, through Christ, and is a practice to nurture that relationship. This method of prayer complements and supports other modes of prayer — verbal, mental, or affective prayer — and facilitates resting in the Divine Presence. Centering Prayer offers a way to grow in intimacy with God, moving beyond conversation to communion. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/centering-prayer/

Workshop Offers Ideas for Managing Relationships with Emotional Intelligence

How can you navigate complex relationships? In Managing Relationships with Emotional Intelligence, Sister Patricia McDonald, OP, addresses personal, professional, social, and relational reactions to our interactions with others. This informative workshop helps participants to discern what they want to change, moderate, or alter in connecting with others.

The workshop, offered in person and online, is from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Sister Pat, an Adrian Dominican Sister, has worked in the fields of mental health and higher education. Her background includes consulting, educating, preaching, public speaking, and teaching.

The cost is $15. Registration is required. Visit www.webercenter.org and click on programs; call 517-266-4000; or email webercenter@adriandominicans.org.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Fanjeaux Pilgrimage 2024

June 24 – July 2, 2024

Immerse yourself in the Dominican Spirit on this pilgrimage to the lands of St. Dominic. The program includes conferences on the life and spirit of Dominic and other notable Dominicans, as well as prayer, seminars, group sharing and tours.

Deepening the Dominican Spirit Presentation 2023

