Events & Retreats – 8.16.23

When God Was a Bird

On Tuesday, September 12, from 7 to 8 p.m., Mark Wallace, Professor in the Department of Religion, will be leading When God Was a Bird at Sinsinawa Mound. Weaving together scripture, theology, philosophy and personal stories of sacred nature, Wallace will present a model of God in Christianity as a creaturely, avian being who signals the presence of spirit in everything, human and more-than-human alike. Registration ends September 11, and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

The History of Yoga and Christianity

SINSINAWA, Wis.—While yoga started out as an obscure practice thousands of years ago in India, it is now a worldwide phenomenon. But how did yoga make its way out of India? Is yoga appropriate for Christians to practice? Did you know that there are numerous forms of Christian Yoga which are now taught around the world? Join local yoga teacher and presenter, Jim Earles, at Sinsinawa Mound on Wednesday, September 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., for a sweeping historical presentation with fun and interesting facts about yoga and Christianity. Registration ends on September 11, and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Public Invited to Weekly Peace Prayer to Observe 2023 Season of Creation

In recognition of the 2023 Season of Creation, the Adrian Dominican Sisters offer a weekly Peace Prayer at 4:00 p.m. Tuesdays, September 5,12, 19, and 26, and October 3, 2023. The prayer is held in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center on the Motherhouse Campus, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian.

The Season of Creation is a global, ecumenical celebration held annually from September 1, the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, through October 4, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, recognized by many denominations as the patron saint of ecology.

Christians come together during this season to renew their commitment to their Creator and God’s creation through prayer, action, and celebration. This year’s theme, “Let Justice and Peace Flow,” is taken from Amos 5:24: “Let justice roll like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream.”

All are welcome to attend the Peace Prayer in person or through a live stream at https://adriandominicans.org/Live-Stream.

The Dominican Life Center is located at the Adrian Dominican Sisters Motherhouse campus. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to the Dominican Life Center.

Paper Cranes for Peace

Siena Retreat Center will observe International Peace Day on Thursday, September 21, with a Paper Crane folding workshop and interfaith prayer service for peace.

Origami cranes became a symbol of peace when a young Japanese girl, Sadako Sasaki, began folding paper cranes while suffering the effects of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. The workshop on September 21 will be led by Milwaukee area activist Cookie Anderson who gifted Siena Retreat Center with a bundle of 1,000 cranes in December of 2022.

Registration link: https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/retreats/papercranes/

Meeting Alzheimer’s: Effective Communication, Connection & Care

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join us at Sinsinawa Mound for this enlightening, engaging workshop about Alzheimer’s on Saturday, September 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It can be difficult to communicate and connect with people who have Alzheimer’s or dementia. They may say or do things that don’t make sense, or they may become upset or angry for reasons we don’t understand. Knowing creative ways to react and respond can make a big difference in the quality of their lives and enhance their on-going relationships with caregivers. Learn effective skills for caregiving, connect with other caregivers, and have some fun with Rev. Dr. Jade Angelica who is the Founder and Director of Healing Moments for Alzheimer’s. Registration ends September 13, and the fee is $35 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Wood Painting: Fall Gnome

SINSINAWA, Wis.—On Saturday, September 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., join us at Sinsinawa Mound for a morning of painting. Sarah Barnes, an artist from Iowa, will guide you step-by-step how to paint on a wood cut out. All supplies will be provided for you. The fee is $35 per person, and registration ends on September 13. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at//sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Thursday, Sep 7 • 6:00 – 8:00 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –The Zentangle® Method is an easy to learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by using techniques of drawing structured patterns and reflective prompts. These patterns are called tangles. As you draw, you explore the invitation to practice gratitude, be present, slow down, increase your focus and enjoy creating! During our time together, we will explore Zentangles history and introduce the basic steps all while being immersed in creating paper tiles that celebrate Zentangles philosophy: “Anything is possible one stroke at a time.”® Discover the gift of relaxation, expanded awareness, enhanced focus, new techniques for problem-solving and uncover new ways to see beauty or embrace the unexpected. No art experience needed, beginners are welcome! All materials will be included and are for you to keep. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/introducing-and-exploring-zentangle/

Spiritual Companioning — A Call to a Ministry of Presence (In-Person)

Mondays: Sep 11, Sep 25, Oct 16, Oct 30, Nov 20, Dec 4, 2023; Jan 22, Feb 26, Mar 18, Apr 15, May 6, 2024 • 6:30 – 9:00 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –Spiritual Companioning is a ministry of presence. It is a personal ministry that arises from one’s faith commitment to serve others. If you have experienced Foundations in Spirituality and are interested in continuing to explore, cultivate, and evolve ways of being in the world through a lens of love, come journey with others committed to deepening on the path of heart-centered living and put contemplative practices into action. This nine-month course deepens the sacred presence we offer one another. We will focus on the development of the whole person in responding more deeply to God’s call to grow in holiness and openness to healthy human interaction and interdependence. Participants pray, study and learn together. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/spiritual-companioning-2/