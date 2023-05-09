Events & Retreats – 5.10.23

Seasons of Beauty

Seasons of Beauty, an art exhibit at the INAI Gallery, offers a springtime look at the brilliant digital paintings of Sister Kathleen Voss, OP, watercolor paintings by Sister Janet Wright, OP, and paper-cut silhouettes by Sister Mary Jean Dorcy, OP (1914-1988). Each artist shares her unique artwork and her unique way of seeing and creating.

The exhibit opens on Friday, May 26, 2023, and runs through Sunday, October 1, 2023. An artists’ reception is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023. Gallery hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, or by appointment by calling 517-266-4090.

Sister Kathleen creates electronic paintings using the Corel Painter and Corel Draw programs, and electronic brushes. She is motivated by her deep desire to express images from nature that call people to stop, look, and experience.

Through watercolor, Sister Janet invites viewers to share in her emotional response to the fleeting beauty of nature. In close-ups, she creates dramatic “nature portraits.” She has a keen sensitivity to the relationship between nature and healing and between painting and healing and holds deep concerns about the preservation of nature.

The late Sister Mary Jean – a member of the Edmonds Dominican Sisters, a congregation that merged with the Adrian Dominican Sisters in 2003 – created black, finely cut silhouettes from paper. She created many patterns and images, all intricately cut with a simple pair of scissors, and by the 1940s was recognized as one of the leading American paper-cut artists. Her work comes primarily from religious themes, such as tradition, saints, and feasts.

INAI (in-EYE), a Japanese word meaning within, is a place for quiet reflection and art and is open to the public. The INAI Gallery is adjacent to the north entrance of Weber Retreat and Conference Center on the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse Campus.

Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000 or check out the Weber Center website, https://webercenter.org/.

Spiritual Direction Ministry Blessing (In Person)

Saturday, May 20, 2023 • 4:00 – 6:00 pm

This year’s Spiritual Direction Ministry Blessing is a sacred gathering for all spiritual directors. Join us to celebrate our collective ministries and to offer a Dominican blessing as we welcome newly certified Spiritual Directors from this year’s Practicum II class. Please, register early so we can plan intentionally for this shared experience. The heart of the practice of spiritual direction is that we deeply believe God is present in all individuals and every experience of life. The heart of our shared ministry is to attune the ears of our hearts to notice, touch, experience and act from this connection. At this celebration, Spiritual Directors certified in May 2023 will receive a special ministry blessing from all practicing directors and Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/spiritual-direction-ministry-blessing/

SoulCollage® Workshop (In Person)

Friday, June 2, 2023 • 6:00 – 8:30 pm

Are you looking for a new way to express yourself? Time to develop a vision for a new idea? SoulCollage® is an intuitive process that helps us tap into creativity and give voice to words with images. It can also offer a soft entry point into growth and healing. Come explore with curiosity the layers of meaning revealed with each card. Join us to create your own cards and explore aspects of your soul. The cards are fascinating vehicles to uncover hidden layers of fertile and supportive ground. Whether you create one card or a whole deck, the process is sure to bring insight and encouragement to your life. No book is required, and all supplies are included. If you can use scissors and a glue stick, you are all set! You don’t have to be an artist. Anyone can create and enjoy this powerful practice.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/soulcollage-workshop-in-person/

Journey into Silence Retreat ~ Summer Peace (In-Person)

6-Day Retreat in Conway, MI • Sunday, June 18 – Friday, June 23, 2023

Silence the world around you. Silence the world within you. Silence the thoughts that shout out to you. In the stillness hear God’s voice. In the quiet, sense the Divine’s presence and the spiritual love that is waiting to embrace you. Gently enter into silence during this retreat experience. A spiritual director will be here to companion with you on this silent retreat. Held at the Augustine Center Retreat House in Conway, Michigan, near Petoskey, the Journey Into Silence retreat begins with dinner at 5:30 pm on Sunday, June 18, and concludes around 2:30 pm on Friday, June 23.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/journey-into-silence-retreat-summer-peace/

“Compassion is My True Self” Weekend Retreat

Friday, Aug 11, 7:00 pm – Sunday, Aug 13, 11:00 am

“Change is possible when I see the spark of the divine within self and others.” That spark, described by spiritual guide and author Joyce Rupp in her book “Boundless Compassion: Creating a Way of Life” is inspiring people to discover and deepen the role of compassion in their lives and communities. Joyce’s vision is heartwarming: “With compassion at the core of humanity’s lived experience, we will be able to approach one another with true respect and dwell in peace.” We are thrilled to welcome Boundless Compassion facilitators Mary Dean Pfahler SND and Kathleen Loughrige, mindful practitioners who share this passion and vision to Dominican Center Marywood.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/compassion-is-my-true-self-weekend-retreat/

Native Book Discussion Series: Firekeeper’s Daughter: A Novel

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Throughout 2023, Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading a Native book discussion via Zoom. On Tuesday, June 13, from 7 to 8:15 p.m., “Firekeeper’s Daughter: A Novel” by Angeline Boulley will be discussed. This book discussion series is an invitation to deeply engage with wisdom, pain, challenge, tragedy, beauty, history, land and much more through the words of Native women. The fee is $10 for the discussion and registration ends on Monday, June 12. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

No Child Left Inside

SINSINAWA, Wis.—On Friday, June 9, 16, 23, 30 and July 7, Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading this day camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These day-long camps, open to ages from 7 to 11, will be filled with games, exploration, story-telling, hiking, plant identification and more. Participants should be ready to learn about themselves and nature, get some exercise and have lots of fun. Children should bring their own water bottle, lunch, snack and hat. We will spend the entirety of the day outdoors. Registration ends on the Wednesday prior to each Friday. The fee is $30 per day camp or $120 for all five camp sessions. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Grief Retreat: Journey Toward Wholeness

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join Mary Hopkins, OP, Dominican Sister, on Saturday, June 10, for a grief retreat at Sinsinawa Mound from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout our life we experience the loss of people, places and things. We will take time to reflect on our losses and to discover how loss can lead to greater wholeness and holiness. Please register by June 5 and the fee is $50 per person. Lunch will be provided the day of the retreat. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.