Dominican Sisters Conference Names New Executive Director

December 6, 2022 — The Executive Committee of the Dominican Sisters Conference (DSC) is pleased to announce its selection of Xiomara Mendez Hernandez, OP, as it’s new Executive Director. She will take the place of Mary Ellen O’Grady, OP (Sinsinawa) who completes just under 3 years of excellent service to the DSC.

A Dominican Sister of Adrian for 14 years, Xiomara has extensive experience with the first core team of the 55 and under cohort Dominican Women Afire! And she served two years as board President of Giving Voice, a peer led organization that creates spaces for younger women religious to give voice to their hopes, dreams and challenges in religious life.

“I am delighted that the DSC will be led by such a passionate and committed Dominican woman as Xiomara, who brings a younger new perspective to our conference ,” said Anne Lythgoe, OP (Peace), President of the DSC. “Xiomara possesses a deeply reflective spirit, intelligence and most importantly, the collaborative style of relating that draws out the best in others. I sense we are about to move into a transformative time in the history of the DSC.”

Xiomara currently serves as the Interim Manager of the Spiritual Care Department of Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale FL. She has held similar chaplaincy positions since 2015. She has participated in the Collaborative Leadership Development Program and the Gamaliel National Leadership program on community organizing, among other similar programs. She holds a masters degree from CTU in pastoral studies.

Xiomara comes to the role of Executive Director with cultural and international sensitivity, and a faith in the transformational power of inclusion and diversity. We welcome Xiomara to this position and we hold her in our prayers for success at this very exciting time for the Dominican Sisters Conference.