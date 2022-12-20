Dominican Brings Thanksgiving Baskets to Neighbors

Leading the procession of St. Mary’s Dominican High School Thanksgiving baskets to the delivery truck is Mr. David Anderson, followed by fellow Dominican Dads Club member Mr. Omar Lagos and students. Holding an assortment of Thanksgiving cards made by St. Mary’s Dominican High School’s Freshman class at their fall service retreat are, (from left), Campus Minister Ms. Rebecca Wallace, Campus Ministry Club officers Landyn Bush, Kaitlin Vlosich, Reese Macicek, Kelci Lewis, and Madeline Pourciau, and religion teacher Mr. Mark Gonnella.

St. Mary’s Dominican High School’s annual Thanksgiving Baskets Drive collected food to fill 115 Thanksgiving baskets for the school’s neighbors who reside within the area of St. Rita Catholic Church. Collecting for the drive were students through homerooms and clubs, and also the alumnae who donated 30 of the 115 baskets. In addition, Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, St. Rita Catholic Church, and United HealthCare Group donated a total of 105 turkeys. St. Rita’s social worker Mrs. Brittany Breaux coordinated basket distribution.

“We had a wagon full of additional items that were used to stock St. Rita’s food pantry,” said Dr. Maureen Wright, OP, Vice President of Dominican Catholic Identity. “Fr. Patrick Carr, pastor of St Rita, said every year during Thanksgiving week he is contacted by people in need of food. This year he can offer them one of the extra baskets we provided.