Events & Retreats – 10.12.22

St. Martin de Porres Celebration

Please join the Center at Marindale virtually on Sunday, November 6, when we celebrate the legacy of St. Martin de Porres with a discussion led by Ms. Gloria Purvis and Fr. Jim Martin, SJ. During this Sunday afternoon session, Ms. Purvis and Fr. Martin will reflect on how the church might ever strive to build bridges of inclusion and strengthen efforts to be wholeheartedly anti-racist. In the course of this three hour session there will be opportunity for small group sharing and time to offer questions.

You can register for this event, in person or virtually, at: https://centeratmariandale.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/calendar/event/984

Indigenous Reconciliation and Repair

Join Kevin Abourezk, member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, for Indigenous Reconciliation and Repair on November 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Kevin Abourezk and Margaret Jacobs are the co-directors of Reconciliation Rising, a multimedia project that showcases the lives and work of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in the United States who are engaged in honestly confronting painful and traumatic histories, promoting meaningful and respectful dialogue between Natives and non-Natives and creating pathways to reconciliation. The fee for the event is $10 per person and registration ends November 7. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Joy of Forgiveness

SINSINAWA, Wis.—On November 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound, Sandy Hoenig will be presenting Joy of Forgiveness. Forgiving is the only way to stop the pain and bring hope to the future. Come on a healing journey through a practical, personal retreat. You’ll discover that forgiveness is a profound emotional strength. Together we’ll identify and process the stages of forgiveness and healing. Along the way, you’ll learn strategies you can use in your personal and professional life to avoid or resolve hurtful situations. The fee for the event is $75 per person and registration ends October 31. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening, show proof of vaccination upon arrival and wear a face mask. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Book Discussion: The Autobiography of Black Hawk

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading a book discussion via Zoom about Black Hawk on November 1 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Join us to discuss the memoir of the Sauk leader in his own words. Originally published in 1833, this important book was the first memoir written by a Native American actively resisting United States Indian removal policy. The fee for the event is $10 per person and registration ends October 31. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Icon Workshop

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Master Iconographer, Drazen Dupor, will guide participants through a step-by-step process of painting this icon of Jesus in the Byzantine style. By the end of the workshop, students will have a beautifully completed icon that is varnished and ready to display. The event will take place November 11-14 at Sinsinawa Mound. The fee is $300 per person and registration ends November 4. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening, show proof of vaccination upon arrival and wear a face mask. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Cases from the Files of a Bible Detective: Case of the Secret Sea

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Dr. Fred Baltz will be leading Cases from the Files of a Bible Detective on Wednesday, November 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound. Several candidates currently claim to be the site of the Red Sea crossing, where the waters divided, Moses led Israel through the sea and Pharaoh’s army was lost. But suppose we ask where the water was in Moses’ day, instead of looking only where water stands now. The result is a new candidate that is today on dry ground. Will that dry ground yield lost Egyptian weapons as proof? Registration end on Friday, November 4 and the fee is $20 per person. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening, show proof of vaccination upon arrival and wear a face mask. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.