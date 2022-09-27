Events & Retreats – 8.28.22

Slavic Spirituality

East-Central Europe is in the news almost every day, yet many of us do not know much about this region. Before the fourth century c.e. near the present-day borders between Belarus, Poland, and Ukraine, a distinct Slavic culture emerged. The spirituality indigenous to this area is the source of this day’s reflection. Participants will learn about six characteristics of Slavic spirituality and their relevance for our times.

Offered Thursday, October 6 (via Zoom):

Link to Zoom program: https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/events/slavic-spirituality-2022-virtual-program

Offered Sunday, October 16 (in person):

Link to In person program: https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/events/slavic-spirituality-2022-person-program

Harnessing Our Transformational Will

Tuesday, November 8; 6:30-8:00pm

Pardeep Kaleka’s father was killed in the Sikh temple shooting in 2012. He has learned that “hurt people hurt people.” This understanding allowed for a forgiveness to settle in my heart which in turn allowed me to be free and regain power over my life. Today, Kaleka is a community leader, trauma therapist, author, and Director of the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee. He will speak about our journey to a post-traumatic America, whether individual or communal, and the process of healing through the “transformational will” that lives in us all.

Offered in person at Siena Retreat Center.

Registration link: https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/events/harnessing-power-our-transformational-will-pardeep-kaleka

Adrian Dominican Sisters Invite Single Catholic Women to “Come and See”

Are you a single Catholic woman, age 19 to 35, who is contemplating religious life – or do you know of such a woman? The Adrian Dominican Sisters invite you to spend a weekend with them to discern your call and “Come and See” the life of a vowed Dominican Sister.

The next Come and See Weekend is October 14-16, 2022, at Weber Retreat and Conference Center, on the Motherhouse Campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan. The weekend will give discerners the opportunity to meet other women exploring God’s call; spend time in prayer, reflection, silence, sharing, and fun; learn about the life of a Sister and the Dominican life; tour the Motherhouse Campus and engage in conversation with Sisters; and attend Sunday Liturgy with the Adrian Dominican Sisters.

The weekend is free. You are our guests. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/ADSDiscern. For more information, email Sister Katherine Frazier, OP, at kfrazier@adriandominicans.org or call or text her at 260-229-3045.

The next Come and See Weekend is scheduled for January 13-15, 2023.

I WAS HERE: A 200th Anniversary Event

As part of their 200th Anniversary celebration, the Dominican Sisters of Peace invite you to join them this Sunday, October 2, at 3:00 pm (EDT) in St. Catharine Hall for I WAS HERE, a ritual of blessing to remember and honor the enslaved women and men who were here at St. Catharine, Kentucky in 1822. Their labors supported the young women from St. Rose Parish who founded the first congregation of Dominican Sisters in the United States.

Presented in collaboration with the I Was Here Project of Lexington, KY, the October 2nd ritual includes original art by Marjorie Guyon, and music and stories to honor the experience of the early enslaved persons.

The prayer service will be available to view via livestream by clicking here, or via YouTube by clicking here. The service will also stream on the Congregation’s Facebook page.