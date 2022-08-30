Sister Durstyne Farnan, OP, Gives Voice to Dominican Family at United Nations

Sister Durstyne Farnan, OP, at her office at the United Nations as Dominican Representative to the UN.

Since October 2019, Adrian Dominican Sister Durstyne Farnan, OP, has given voice to the Dominican family on issues of concern as they are addressed at the United Nations. Sister Durstyne ministers as the Dominican Sisters Conference (DSC) representative at the United Nations.

“My goal is to assist Dominican women in bringing their voice to the UN on behalf of civil society,” Sister Durstyne told Sister Maxine Kollasch, IHM, in a recent “In Good Faith” podcast for A Nun’s Life. “We are trying to represent some of the issues that Dominicans worldwide are concerned about, such as climate change; such as nuclear weapons; such as homelessness; [and mining] extractions from indigenous areas, particularly in the Amazon.”

Sister Durstyne’s ministry includes serving on several working groups. She spoke at length about her involvement in the Working Group on Girls, which is bringing girls ages 14 to 18 from around the world together virtually to “engage in conversation and write statements” about issues of concern to them, such as gender violence, Sister Durstyne said.

“Really, it’s an opportunity for girls not to be alone,” Sister Durstyne said. She gave the example of girls in Afghanistan, who, after the Taliban take-over in August 2021, face fewer opportunities and less freedom. “They’re not alone, because there are other girls in the world who are mindful of what’s happening to them, and they’re not going to let [the girls in Afghanistan] be silenced. … These young girls around the world will be advocating for all girls.”

