Dominican Institute for the Arts Presents Sister Gerardine Mueller with 2022 Fra Angelico Award

Sister Gerardine Mueller, OP (left) with Sister Luella Ramm, OP (right) holding the 2022 Fra Angelico Award before Sister Gerardine’s stained-glass Stations of the Cross

Proclaiming Sacred Scripture by means of art has been the life’s work of the multi-talented, prolific Caldwell Dominican artist, Sister Gerardine Mueller, OP. With a passion, she has preached and taught beauty and truth to a vast audience here in the United States and across the globe.

On August 3rd, the Dominican Institute for the Arts (DIA), a grassroots collaboration of sisters, friars, laity, and associates of the Order of Preachers, honored Sister Gerardine with the 2022 Fra Angelico Award for epitomizing “the ideals of the Dominican Institute for the Arts because she continuously lives the mission of DIA by preaching God’s Word through her multifaceted art.” The award, presented annually to a DIA artist who exemplifies Fra Angelico’s dedication to furthering the Holy Preaching through art, is the highest honor that the DIA bestows on one of its members.

The award ceremony took place via conference call with DIA President Pat Daly, OPA, presiding from the organization’s annual meeting in Racine, Wisconsin. Sisters who reside in the Caldwell Motherhouse attended the ceremony, and Sister Luella Ramm, Prioress, presented the Fra Angelico Award to Sister Gerardine.

Created in stone sculpture, wood, clay, mosaic, copper, enamel, stained glass, illumination, glass etching, and calligraphy, Sister Gerardine’s masterpieces are filled with color and joyful imagery. Admirers of her work are drawn not only to the beauty of the art but also to the soul of an artist deeply in love with her God.

In 2017, Caldwell University opened, dedicated, and named its new art gallery in Sister Gerardine’s honor, and on September 16, 2021, the gallery opened an exhibit titled “Imago Dei,” which featured and highlighted her work and legacy. The date of the opening fell on her milestone 100th birthday. As Sister Gerardine approaches her 101st birthday, more often than not, she can still be found in her studio preaching God’s word through her art.