Sister Marie Happ Coordinates New Medical Program at St. John the Baptist

Sister Marie Happ is celebrating 50 years at St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School in West Islip.

This year, she undertook a new project! She spearheaded a new program for students who expressed interest in the medical field at St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School. The program entitled “We Care” is a partnership between the school and its neighbor Good Samaritan Medical Center.

During the Fall, there were 12 lectures with 40 to 60 students attending each Wednesday. Those students who submitted reflections for most lectures received a half credit for the first semester. Thirty-two students continued in the program, shadowing professionals from 3 to 5 pm each Wednesday, submitting reflections on their experience, and receiving another half credit. Shadowing programs included the Cancer Institute, Radiology and Cardiology, Maternity mother and baby, Nursing unit and Advanced Professional.

This new experience culminated with a day of hands-on learning at the hospital with medical professionals on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Twenty-five students were given access to the operating rooms. They learned hands-on techniques of minimally invasive surgery with the DaVinci and Monarch robots, practiced inserting intravenous tubes, intubating on manikins and also watched a demonstration of inserting stents and valves in the heart. “It was a wonderful morning,” said S. Marie Happ.

“We have explained the program in TV promo and emails to all future sophomores, juniors and seniors, and more than 100 students have shown an interest in it for the coming year,” said Sister Marie Happ.

Click here to see a video of Sister Marie’s “HAPPenings” at St. John the Baptist.

Video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRFPF4am4Zs