Caldwell Dominicans Present 2022 Peace Award
At the close of Assembly in June, the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Caldwell presented Dr. Valerie Lewis-Mosley, OPA, with the 2022 Dominican Sisters of Caldwell Peace Award in recognition of her dedication, leadership, and advocacy in advancing peace and justice for all. Her lifetime ministry has been one of service to the Church and her community as she emulates in her person the Dominican call to be a torch bearer in proclaiming in word and deed the Gospel message, “Love one another as I have loved you.” Dr. Lewis-Mosley embodies the qualities of spiritual counselor, pastoral theologian, preacher, and social justice advocate. A citation expanding on Dr. Lewis-Mosley’s work included the following:
- For use of her Dominican spirituality and Jesuit roots to facilitate her work as a social justice advocate to combat racism and disparities in healthcare access within society and the Church at large
- For her work in the healing ministry of nursing as she pursues patients’ equal rights to medical counseling, care, and services appropriate to their needs
- For her teaching/preaching as an evangelist using storytelling to empower and lead others to conversion
- For her ministry as theologian, researcher, author, and counselor in awakening the minds and hearts of others to the Christian way of life
- For being a voice that speaks for and about Black Catholics and why their lives matter in the life witness and history of the Catholic Church
- For her pursuit and love of truth becoming a Master Catechist immersed in formation from the Institute of Black Catholic Studies, Xavier University in Louisiana and Doctrinal Certification, Archdiocese of Newark, NJ
- For her work in Christ the King and Sacred Heart Parish churches in Jersey City as Director of Religious Education, lector, Eucharistic minister, minister to the sick and elderly, and provider of guidance to families for end-of-life issues
- For her generosity in sharing her time, talent, and spirit with national, state, and local organizations in behalf of Black Catholic Ministries as a member, author, and public speaker