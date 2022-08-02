Caldwell Dominicans Present 2022 Peace Award

Left to right: Yves Desire (brother-in-law), Stephanie Lewis-Desire (sister), Charnette Lewis (sister), Eugene Mosley (husband), Dr. Valerie Lewis-Mosley, OPA, Jeanette Lewis (mother)

At the close of Assembly in June, the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Caldwell presented Dr. Valerie Lewis-Mosley, OPA, with the 2022 Dominican Sisters of Caldwell Peace Award in recognition of her dedication, leadership, and advocacy in advancing peace and justice for all. Her lifetime ministry has been one of service to the Church and her community as she emulates in her person the Dominican call to be a torch bearer in proclaiming in word and deed the Gospel message, “Love one another as I have loved you.” Dr. Lewis-Mosley embodies the qualities of spiritual counselor, pastoral theologian, preacher, and social justice advocate. A citation expanding on Dr. Lewis-Mosley’s work included the following: