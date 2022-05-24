Sr. Gina Fleming will Pass the Torch as Executive Director of DYM to Katherine Frazier, OP, of Adrian

In August, 2022, Amityville Dominican Sister Gina Fleming will pass the torch to Adrian Dominican Sister Katherine Frazier, OP, who will assume the position of Executive Director of the Dominican Youth Movement.

“Sister Katherine has a great love for the Dominican charism and young people,” said S. Gina Fleming. “She has been involved in many of the organization’s programs and comes with a great deal of energy, creativity and enthusiasm. The Board of Directors is looking forward to working with her to continue the current programs and to create new opportunities to engage our young people.”

﻿Executive Director S. Gina Fleming will return to her original ministry as Promoter of Youth for our congregation. This includes networking with high schools and parishes to help pass on the charism through youth preaching workshops and other activities. She will also spend time mentoring DYM’s new executive director Sister Katherine. For the time being, she will also still be involved in the national college and high school conferences. Sister Gina will also continue her work as a member of the We Move Forward Together initiative within our own congregation.

May the blessings of St. Dominic, St. Catherine and all our Dominican saints be with S. Gina and S. Katherine as they embark on this journey!