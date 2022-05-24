Parish Outreach Director for Our Lady of Fatima Church, Sister Kathy Somerville and Volunteer Michelle Bazzini (in the window) help Maria de los Santos at the food pantry, a distribution center for Plant A Row produce.

At the end of April, Sr. Kathy Somerville was featured in a Long Island’s Newspaper, Newsday, highlighting an initiative called “Plant A Row” which grows fresh produce for those with food insecurities. Long Islander Marvin Makofsky initiated this effort and partners with many people in the community including Sister Kathy who is in charge of her parish outreach center.

Amityville Dominican Sister Kathy Somerville has been running the church’s outreach center for 40 years. The donated produce from Plant a Row is a much-needed addition to the center’s offerings.

“In the beginning, we only provided canned food,” she said. “Fresh fruits and vegetables were more of a luxury” for the 140 families who receive food through the program. But now that has changed because of Marvin Makosky.

“I have never seen anyone as passionate about anything as Marvin is,” Somerville said. “You can’t say no to him because if you say no, he’s just going to come back at you,” she added with a chuckle. Not that she ever tried, she admitted.

“I think what makes Marvin’s job easier — and my job easier — is that the Port Washington community is just so generous. We couldn’t do here what we do if it weren’t for the community,” Somerville said. “The amount he has accomplished in getting people involved is just incredible.'”