Events & Retreats – 3.16.22

Lunch & Learn

Weber Retreat and Conference Center resumes its popular, in-person Lunch and Learn Series with two Springtime presentations at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 5, 2022 and June 7, in Weber Center’s Common Room. Bring your own lunch. Beverages will be provided.

Upcoming programs are as follows:

“Eating from the Ground Up,” June 7, 2022. April Amo shares her personal journey into a whole food plant-based lifestyle and the positive benefits it has on her health. A tasting menu with a variety of the foods in this lifestyle will be provided.

“Growing Great Vegetables,” April 5, 2022. Jared Aslakson, Permaculture Specialist for the Adrian Dominican Sisters, shares everything you may want to know about planting and harvesting a variety of vegetables.

The series is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. All guests will be screened for COVID-19 and are required to wear masks when not eating.

Weber Center is located on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Ritual Celebrates Spring Equinox

In the Northern Hemisphere, we are approaching the time when we sense that Spring is just around the corner. Join a community of friends to celebrate the Spring Equinox, to welcome Spring, and to say goodbye to Winter.

Weber Retreat and Conference Center hosts a celebration of the Spring Equinox from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022. We gather to celebrate Mother Earth and to grow our courage and commitment to all beings who call Earth home. If you have a poem, a song, a gift for our sacred space, or a funny story, bring it with you.

The in-person gathering is free and no registration is required. For more information, contact Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Anyone Can Learn to Draw

Do you envy people who draw and wish that you could do so as well? In a two-part Zoom presentation, Adrian Dominican Associate Judith Engel encourages adults to take up the art of drawing. “Anyone Can Learn to Draw” is offered from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT on Thursdays, March 24 and 31, 2022.

Judith taught art to students from preschool to graduate school and continues to work in drawing, mixed media, and watercolors.

The cost is $25 and registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Registration is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” You can also call 517-266-4000 or email webercenter@adriandominicans.org.

Siena Retreat Center Offers Spiritual Guidance Training Program

Applications are now available for the next two-year, in-person training program for spiritual directors which begins in January of 2023. A free online “Taste and See” event will be offered on Saturday, June 11. Get an overview of the Program, meet the current staff, and hear directly from Program participants about their experience. Learn more at www.sienaretreatcenter.org.