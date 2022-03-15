An Update from the UN

The Commission on the Status of Women begins this week with a Consultation Day in Harlem, New York, at the Apollo Theater.

The First Full Day of the Commission begins with the Dominican Webinar at 7:00 AM EDT New York Time. I’m excited that there are 155 registrants so far for our webinar. I hope you joined us. It will be recorded.

The panelists are: Corinne Sanders, OP, of the Adrian Dominicans. Corinne guides the permaculture program on the motherhouse campus.

Mary Tahu of the Solomon Islands will share her experience in Climate Change. Mary is a Lecturer in Climate Change and Biodiversity Conservation at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU). She is currently a PhD candidate at SINU doing research on the role of mangrove biomass and rates of decomposition in supporting climate change adaptation in Marovo lagoon- Western Solomon Islands.

Ndivile is from South African and has been the Women & Gender Constituency global south co-focal point (2019 – 2021), one of nine official observer constituencies in United Nations Framework on Climate Change Convention (UNFCCC). She was part of the IPCC Gender task force working group II in 2019.

And finally, Sr. Olga Maryffffeda Botia from Girardot, Colombia. Sister is a social worker and is deeply involved in the education of her sisters and the parishes in her city on Laudato Si.

Olga Maria is a member of the Dominican Sisters of the Presentation of the Holy Virgin.

I invite you to consider participating in some of the other webinar’s during the week. If you didn’t sign up on the CSW Platform the links to presentations below do not require that but do require that you register.

Please click here for information on webinars for the next two weeks that you might find interesting.

The Commission on the Status of Women priority theme: Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programs is so timely. I hope you can join us for some of the events during these days. You will hear stories from Dominicans and other women from around the world offering insights into key elements of climate change, especially risk reduction and loss and damage. This is a unique opportunity to hear women from around the world share their insights on Climate Change.

On Wednesday, March 16, from 4:00-6:00 PM you will hear the story of Sr. Maria Tom and Sr. Teresia Tebaia from the Solomon Islands update us on how climate change is impacting their islands, as well as Christine Verdine, a partner with Sr. Jeanne Moore, OP of Peace in Louisiana. Christine will tell how her tribe has been relocated several times due to climate change. Please register here to obtain link to the webinar.

The Commission on the Status of Women is dedicated to gender equality and empowerment of women. It is the one body at the UN that promotes women’s rights and shaping global standards on gender equality. Be a part of this historic two weeks.

Click here for a short video from the Solomon Islands where Dominican Sister Maria Tom lives. The video shows how water is rising due to climate change and its effect on a children’s playground.

We need to act now on changing our behaviors that impact climate. Have you calculated your carbon footprint yet? If not. Here is the calculator that may will help you implement some new ways of responding to climate change.

See you at the Commission on the Status of Women.