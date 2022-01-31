Events & Retreats – 2.02.2022

Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness

Bestselling author, public speaker, and producer Austin Channing Brown speaks via ZOOM at Dominican University on her bestselling book, I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness. Her work centers the Black experience in America and engages a diverse audience in the work of racial justice.

Register here: https://www.dom.edu/arts-minds/st-catherine-siena-center/austin-channing-brown

The Tighter the Script, the Higher the Stakes

Join Tom Roberts to go beyond the plan for your life to allowing your spiritual life to unfold without all those expectations. He will lead a virtual workshop, The Tighter the Script, the Higher the Stakes, from 6-8 p.m. CST Wednesday, Feb. 23, sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center. Roberts asks, has life ever challenged you to re-adjust your expectations? We continually layer expectations upon our lives—how things must unfold according to OUR plans. A Yiddish proverb says, “Man plans and God laughs.” Our spiritual life is no exception. We are taught a plethora of ways to assure righteousness and favor from on high. Explore ways to get in touch with your divine nature. Roberts is a licensed psychotherapist who specializes in hypnotherapy and mindfulness therapy. The fee is $30 per person, and the registration deadline is Feb. 21. Please register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Standing (on) Her Ground: Meskwaki Women, Land, and Identity, 1820-1850

Learn about the lives of Native women who lived in eastern Iowa through an online workshop—Standing (on) Her Ground: Meskwaki Women, Land, and Identity, 1820-1850—sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center from 7 to 8 p.m. CST Tuesday, Feb. 22. As white settlers colonized lands along the Mississippi from the lead mining region to the Des Moines rapids, Sauk and Meskwaki people struggled to maintain kin ties in the face of war, land cessions, forced removals and the implications of a capitalist economy. This webinar will introduce the stories of several métis (mixed race) Meskwaki women who lived in this region whose attempts to maintain ties to land and community depended on their status and education, their degree of connection to either métis or indigenous networks and the prospects offered by town or reservation life. In the process, we’ll think through concepts important to indigenous people today: self-determination, the politics of blood quantum and the ongoing erasure of indigenous history and presence in settler societies. Our presenter will be Jane Simonsen, professor of history and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Augustana College, Rock Island, Ill. She is the author of “Making Home Work: Race, Gender, and Native American Assimilation in the American West, 1850-1919.” The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Small Towns, Big River

Sinsinawa Art Gallery is featuring “Small Towns, Big River,” the paintings of artist John Elliott of Madison, Wis., Feb. 11-March 30, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. Elliott grew up in a small river town and in his paintings shares his passion for all the interesting places on and around the great Mississippi River. For more information, contact Sister Priscilla Wood, OP, at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Joy of Forgiveness

Sinsinawa Mound is sponsoring Joy of Forgiveness from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Please check our website for current COVID protocol. Sometimes people hurt one another so deeply it cannot be forgotten. Explore the possibilities of being free from grudges, resentment, self-defeating habits and negative feelings. Sandy Hoenig will show us how forgiving leads to stopping the pain and brings hope for the future. She'll guide you through strategies you can use in your personal and/or professional life to avoid and resolve hurtful situations. Hoenig has been leading workshops, retreats, and presentations for 20 years and is a nationally certified counselor and conflict resolution facilitator. Take the steps to make peace with your past so you can go forward in life. The fee is $75 (includes box lunch), and the registration deadline is Feb. 28. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Glass Art Classes

Sinsinawa Mound Center is sponsoring two Glass Art Classes with artist Barb McKinlay Saturday, March 5. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. During the 10 a.m. to noon class, McKinlay will guide students in designing their own art piece that will be on display at Sinsinawa Art Gallery for a show in April and May 2022. Students will design a bowl, plate, or tray using pieces of cut glass, pebbles, stringers, and noodles. Create a glass tray during the 1-3 p.m. class. Participants can also make a pendant or magnet. Come to one session or stay for both (bring your lunch). All class materials will be supplied. The fee is $80 per person per class, and the registration deadline is Feb. 28. Please register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.