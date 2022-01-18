Events & Retreats – 1.19.22

Explore 13,000-year History of Native Americans in Driftless Area

Sinsinawa Mound Center is sponsoring Native Americans in the Driftless: A 13,000-Year Story, an online workshop 7-8 p.m. CST Tuesday, Feb. 8. Archeologists Danielle Benden and Ernie Boszhardt will present a 13,000-year history of Native Americans in the Driftless Area based on their own work in the region. They are co-owners of Driftless Pathways LLC, and specialize in public archaeology and museum consulting. They have vast experience in Wisconsin archaeology with a focus on the unglaciated Driftless Area. Their research has covered topics ranging from the arrival of Native Americans at the end of the Ice Age, to effigy mounds and the introduction of farming, to regional rock art. They have authored or coauthored many articles and several books on the Native American heritage of this unique landscape, including “Twelve Millenia: Archaeology of the Upper Mississippi River Valley” and “Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest.” The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Weber Center Offers Days of Mindfulness

Sister Esther Kennedy, OP, a Dominican Sister of Adrian, invites you to join her mindfulness community to deepen your understanding and commitment to a daily meditation practice. Monthly Days of Mindfulness are held on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The schedule for the first four months of 2022 is as follows:

January 8, 2022 – Come and See. Take a Fresh Look. In this Zoom presentation, come to the New Year with fresh enthusiasm to embrace the truth of who you are and who you are becoming. (Completed)

February 12, 2022 – Amp Up your Happiness. This Zoom presentation begins an exploration of the Buddha’s eightfold path of cultivating skillfulness in understanding, thoughts, speech, action, livelihood, effort, mindfulness, and concentration. This session helps us to cultivate skill in the first three areas: understanding, thoughts, and speech.

March 12, 2022 – Life Itself Orients Toward Happiness. In this in-person session, we practice skillful action; skillful livelihood in ethical work, practiced with honesty and integrity; and skillful effort, aware of our negative attitudes and cultivating wholesome thoughts and more open-hearted behaviors.

April 9, 2022 – If Only… I’d Be Happy. This in-person presentation teaches the steps on the path to happiness: cultivating a skillful mind that is uncluttered, precise, sees through negative thought patterns, and guides us to inner wisdom and kindness and skillful concentration that is free of worry, restlessness, boredom, and dullness.

The cost is $25 per session. Registration is required for both the virtual and the in-

person sessions and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

All guests at in-person presentations will be screened for COVID-19 and required to wear a mask.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Virtual “Lunch and Learn” Series on Motherhouse Art

In the spirit of its popular Lunch and Learn series, Weber Retreat and Conference Center offers a live-streamed presentations from 1:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 – A Virtual Tour of Motherhouse Campus Art Relax and take a virtual tour, featuring the artwork at the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse Campus. Sister Sue Schreiber, OP, leads this exploration, spotlighting paintings, photographs, textiles, and other types of art created by Adrian Dominican Sisters and Associates.

These programs are free and registration is not required. To participate, join the live stream at https://webercenter.org/learn.

For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Sacramental Agriculture: An Interview with Mike Miles

Sinsinawa Mound Center is sponsoring Sacramental Agriculture: An Interview with Mike Miles on Tuesday, January 25 from 7:00-8:00pm CST. The event will be virtual. Miles is a regenerative farmer and cofounder of Anathoth Community Farm near Luck, WI, a Catholic Worker farm. He’ll discuss hope, farming, spirituality and wooly mammoths! We’ll explore his important land practices of sinking carbon, building topsoil and raising nutritious food. Miles will also share exciting ecological transformations happening across the world. Join us as we bring hope to farming and spirituality. Anathoth Community Farm was established in 1986 as a center for study of nonviolence, community, and sustainable living. Today, it sponsors educational events on the farm to promote good health and sustainability. Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa Mound’s ecological programming coordinator, will lead the interview. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Praying with Winter Skies

Sinsinawa Mound Center is sponsoring Praying with Winter Skies, a virtual workshop on Saturday, February 5, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. CST. Presenter Pat Pintens will share her deep appreciation of the winter sky as she reflects on the words of a beautiful, haunting ballad from the Appalachian region, “I wonder as I wander out under the sky. . . .” Winter skies can invite one to ponder an array of thoughts. What would happen if we were to begin praying those skies, whether they be an early morning sky or a midnight clear sky? Pintens is a presenter and spiritual director at Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center, Arbor Vitae, Wis. She has served parishes in a variety of positions and holds master’s degrees in theology and Christian spirituality. The fee is $20 per person, and the registration deadline is Feb. 3. Please register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Sacred Land-Wild Church: St. Brigid/Imbolc

Come to Sinsinawa Mound Center for Sacred Land-Wild Church: St. Brigid/Imbolc on Saturday, February 5, from 2 to 3 p.m CST. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. Fire and song, ritual and community, prayer and quiet: this outdoor, ecumenical gathering is centered on honoring sacred land and sacred time. In a time of planetary upheaval, it is crucial to recover our elemental sense of connection and kinship with Creator and creation. Our gathering draws on the liturgical calendar, Celtic spirituality and its calendar, as well as the growing Wild Church and Forest Church movements. Sinsinawa Mound Center’s Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will facilitate. No registration is necessary, and a freewill offering will be accepted. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Single Catholic Women Invited to ‘Zoom and See’ Life as an Adrian Dominican Sister

Are you a single Catholic woman, age 19-35, who is searching for God’s purpose in your life – or do you know a woman who is? The new year brings you a special opportunity to discern God’s call. Adrian Dominican Sisters are hosting a “Zoom and See” weekend, Friday and Saturday, January 21-22, 2022.

The virtual event offers opportunities to meet other women discerning God’s call; take time for prayer, reflection, silence, sharing, and fun; and to learn about the life of a Sister and the Dominican life.

The weekend is free. You are our guests. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/ADSDiscern. For information, email Sister Katherine Frazier, OP, Vocation Co-director, at kfrazier@adriandominicans.org or call or text 260-229-3045.