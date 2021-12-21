Events & Retreats – 12.22.21

Gallery Features ‘Beauty of Liturgical Design’

Sinsinawa Art Gallery is presenting “The Beauty of Liturgical Design: Holy Fabrics” Jan. 12 through Feb. 9, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. We’re featuring original designs and handmade liturgical vestments and other items by Dominican Sisters Felix Plouf, OP (1888-1979), and Angelique Sabourin, OP (1867-1957). They had extensive backgrounds in textiles, design, sewing, applique, and needlework. One set of vestments on display was designed by Sister Angelique for the centennial of the Sinsinawa Dominican Congregation in 1948. She chose her color palette and hand dyed the silk threads that she used. Her designs celebrate our Dominican heritage through the symbols of the Order and images of the holy men and women and scenes from the life of St. Dominic. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

No Unsacred Places: Berry, Levertov, and Merton

In 1967, three of the most important ecological writer-activists of the 20th century met as friends on the grounds of the Trappist Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky: farmer Wendell Berry, poet Denise Levertov (1923-1997), and monk Thomas Merton (1916-1968). Bringing attention to the writers’ works today, Sinsinawa Mound Center will sponsor No Unsacred Places: Berry, Levertov, and Merton via in-person and virtual workshops. Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will lead participants in contemplatively exploring the intertwining lives of the three writers, delving into their poetry and prose, with specific attention to their engagement with the land. We’ll challenge ourselves to deepen our own relationships with the wider community of creation. The in-person workshop will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The fee is $50 per person, and the registration deadline is Jan. 10. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. The virtual workshop will be from 7 to 8 p.m. CST Tuesday, Jan. 11. The registration fee is $15 and the deadline is Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.