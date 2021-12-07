Recordings offer Tools for Dialogue Across Difference

The past year exposed deep cracks in the foundation of our society, and many of us found it difficult to connect across the divide, even within our own families and communities. As Christmas approaches, some of us will be spending time with people we love who think very differently about political and social issues. If you’re looking for guidance on how to engage in difficult conversations, The Center at Mariandale is offering a resource: recordings of the online series Unity from the Depths: Discovering New Paths to Reconciliation and Unity in the 21st Century, now available for here on Mariandale’s website.

Commissioned and sponsored by The Dominican Sisters of Hope, the free series attracted more than 1,000 registrations from all over the world and has inspired at least one other congregation to use the recordings for their own reflection and discussion. Presenters include Don Bisson, FMS, Janet Corso, Gaynell Cronin, and Jack Rathschmidt, OFM, Cap. They address the importance of contemplation to dialogue and leadership and how we might hold ourselves and one another with compassion, even in the midst of conflict.

“The Dominican Sisters of Hope are committed to walking this path,” said the Leadership Team “and we wanted to make the series available to others seeking to engage in dialogue across difference.” For detailed descriptions of each program in the four-part series, click here.