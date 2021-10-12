This October 11th we celebrated the 9th annual recognition of the International Day of the Girl (IDG).

Without a doubt this is the Digital Generation. This Working Group on Girls Speak Out was focused on: “Closing the Digital Divide to Accelerate Change.”

We are striving to help girls get connected and stay connected as needed on electronic devices globally. You are probably wondering why we want girls to be connected electronically?

The answer is simple. You and I need young girls voices as well to having them involved in all dimensions of life, especially in decision making, addressing gender violence, as well as other issues impinging on girls lives.

Below is a poem that a young girl recites about what obstacles are in the way of girls moving forward. Please take time to hear her poem. I think you will be inspired as well as learn what girls want and need to grow and develop into future leaders.

Together We Climb: A Spoken Word Poem.

As part of the Eradication of Poverty Day, the Friends in Solidarity with South Sudan will share one of their incredible agricultural projects in Rimenze, South Sudan. Sr. Rosa Le worked from 2009-2021 to establish a farm and agricultural project for the refugees of South Sudan at the monthly Commission for Social Development NGO meeting. Because of war for ten years in South Sudan the farmers had lost their skill of farming. Sister Rosa began with reintroducing farming to the people. It just so happened that the soil was quite fertile where the camp for refugees was established. With the help of Austria Caritas, the farm began to be cultivated. In these last ten years sister and her team have helped over 100 farmers relearn their skill of farming. She was able through her training with Austria Caritas, she learned how to diversify crops that added nutritional value to their meals as well how to raise pigs and chickens.

It is safer for the farmers to return to their homes now that the war has subsided. When the farmers return to their homes, they take a pair of pigs with them as part of their returning home and farming. When the pigs increase, the farmers bring two pigs back to Rimenze so that the center can give them to another farmer ready to return to their home post refugee camp, and begin raising their own pigs. It’s a great project. We recently heard that a farmer who was doing so well gave three pairs of pigs to the center so that farmers could increase their drift. An important dimension of the agricultural program is its sustainability. This is a significant response to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The farming techniques in Rimenze addresses several SDG’s. This project in South Sudan has addressed the following goals: 1. Poverty, 2. Hunger, 3. Good health and wellbeing, 8. Decent work, 11. Sustainable Cities/villages, 13. Climate Action, 15. Life on Land and 17. Partnerships. It is wonderful to see how this project has addressed so many of the SDG’s as well as the primary theme of the Commission on Social Development for this coming year:

Inclusive and resilient recovery from COVID-19 for sustainable livelihoods, well-being and dignity for all: eradicating poverty and hunger in all its forms and dimensions to achieve the 2030 Agenda.

We are looking forward to Sister Rosa’s sharing on this important sustainable project at the next NGO CSOCD mtg. October 20th. If you would like to hear Sister Rosa’s story, please contact me (ngo@domlife.org) so I can send you the registration link for the event at 10:00 am on October 20th.

UN World Day

In 1992, the United Nations officially recognized October 17 as a world day. The day was first celebrated in 1987. ATD Fourth World’s founder, Joseph Wresinski, led over 100,000 people at the Human Rights Plaza in Paris, France. At that occasion they unveiled a commemorative stone. Engraved on it was the same text as stones subsequently laid at the United Nations offices in New York, at the European Union offices in Belgium, and in other places around the world:

“Wherever men and women are condemned to live in extreme poverty, human rights are violated. To come together to ensure that these rights be respected is our solemn duty.”

There are wonderful examples which demonstrate how this day will be recognized throughout the world. Here is a website for to peruse as NGO’s try to address the ending of Hunger and Poverty. As well as a link to one of the outstanding NGO’s working to bring an end to poverty. ATD Fourth World.

Let us all continue in whatever way we can to bring an end to poverty and hunger in our world.