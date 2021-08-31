What is the UN International Day of Peace?

The International Day of Peace (“Peace Day”) was established in 1981 by a unanimous United Nations resolution to be observed around the world each year on September 21st.

It is frequently referred to as Peace Day and is a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to Peace above our differences and to inspire us to contribute building a Culture of Peace.

This year the Peace Day is the 20th Anniversary of the UN Resolution on the program of Action on a Culture of Peace. A/RES/53/243 B

The Program of Action on a Culture of Peace has sixteen major areas of concern. The following Actions are recommended to develop a culture of peace:

To foster a culture of peace through education Let’s ensure that children from an early age, benefit from education on the values, attitudes, and behavior that enable them to resolve any dispute peacefully To promote sustainable economic and social development Ensure that the development process is participatory To promote respect for all human rights Disseminate and promote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights To ensure equality between women and men Promote equality between women and men in economic, social, and political decision-making. To foster democratic participation Establish and strengthen national institutions and processes that promote and sustain democracy through, inter alia, training and capacity-building of public officials To advance understanding, tolerance, and solidarity Study the local or indigenous practices and traditions of dispute settlement and promote tolerance with objective of learning from them To support participatory communication and the free flow of information and knowledge Support the important role of media in the promotion of a culture of peace To promote international peace and security Take measures to eliminate illicit production and traffic of small arms and light weapons

Each Peace Day has a different theme:

This year however, we are particularly focused on an equitable and sustainable world. Part of our task is to make peace with nature. Despite our limitations of travel, climate change is not on pause. We need a green and sustainable global economy that produces jobs, reduces emissions, and builds resilience to climate impacts.

Dominicans in the U.S. began to really focus on the International Day of Peace as we became more conscious of what was happening to our “family” in Iraq. September 21st became a day for us to intentionally foster and work for peace. Let us renew our commitment to Peace as we leave Afghanistan after twenty years and let us all create Peace Day every day!

