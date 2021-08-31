Events & Retreats – 9.1.2021

Sacred Lands Tour Focuses on Indigenous History

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sinsinawa Mound Center is sponsoring Sacred Lands Tour from Sept. 23 through Sept. 27. Join Eric Anglada and Brenna Cussan Anglada for a tour that will take participants on guided visits to Indigenous sacred sites of Effigy Mounds National Monument at Harper's Ferry, IA, and other sites in Minneapolis. Sacred Lands Tour will begin Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m. CDT via Zoom. We'll leave Sinsinawa Mound at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and end there Sunday, Sept. 27, by 7 p.m. At the monument, we'll hike the bluffs of the Mississippi River to the Marching Bears mound group. In Minneapolis, we'll experience sacred sites through the stories of Jim Bear Jacobs (Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican), visit Pow Wow Grounds Coffee Shop and All My Relations Art Gallery, and view "Dakota 38 followed by discussion. All meals are included except Saturday evening, when the possibility of dining at Sean Sherman's Sioux Chef restaurant exists. The tour group will join the Gichitwaa Kateri Community–a Lakota and Ojibwe Catholic parish–for worship on Sunday morning. Participants will be walking moderate distances and most likely sleeping on the floor. Space is limited to 10 participants. The fee is $225 per person, and the registration deadline is Sept. 16 or until the tour is full.

Celebrate Fall Equinox with Natura Divina-Wild Church

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Come to Sinsinawa Mound Center for Natura Divina-Wild Church: Fall Equinox from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. Fire and song, ritual and community, prayer and quiet: this outdoor, ecumenical gathering is centered on honoring the sacred time of the fall equinox–a day of equal light and dark–and situating ourselves within the wider community of creation. Our Natura Divina-Wild Church gatherings draw on the liturgical calendar, Celtic spirituality and its calendar, as well as the growing Wild Church and Forest Church movements. We will meet inside the main entrance and proceed outdoors. Dress for outdoor weather. Sinsinawa Mound Center's Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will facilitate. No registration is necessary, and a freewill offering will be accepted. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Coddiwomple: Bringing Curiosity and Joy to Our Journey

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sinsinawa Mound Center is sponsoring a workshop to expand curiosity and joy in people’s lives—and the title will have you doing just that. Coddiwomple: Bringing Curiosity and Joy to Our Journey will be held in person at the Mound from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 am.-4 p.m. or virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Oct. 6. Choose the session that works best for you. Please check our website for current COVID protocols for the in-person event.

Coddiwomple means to travel in a purposeful manner toward a vague destination. So often, our journey becomes weighed down with the seriousness of a desired and/or expected destination or outcome. Participants will approach their spiritual deepening with no idea what to expect. When we relinquish our “formula” for spiritual exploration, we suddenly go beyond and embrace a great wisdom that brings a greater joy and freedom to our lives. In the words of Anthony de Mello: “Believe it or not, every concept that was meant to help us get in touch with reality (or our divine nature) ends up a barrier to getting in touch with reality (our divine nature). That’s because we fail to remember that the words are not the thing.” We will explore the benefits of coddiwomple as it relates to our authentic growth as spiritual beings. Tom Roberts, a licensed psychotherapist and clinical hypnotherapist, will lead the retreat.

The in-person session fee is $75 per person, and the registration deadline is Sept. 20. The virtual session fee is $30 per person, and the registration deadline is Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. CDT.

Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

INAI Hosts Exhibit of Photography and Poetry

August 23, 2021, Adrian, Michigan – Photography as “visual poetry” and seeing with the “eyes of the heart” are two themes in the artistic works of Sister Suzanne Schreiber, OP, and Rev. Cathy Johnson. These works will be shown at INAI Gallery.

The exhibits – Quiet Places, Sacred Spaces by Sister Suzanne and Glimpses of Grace: Reflections on our Shared Life by Cathy – are on display from Tuesday, September 7, 2021, through Sunday, October 31, 2021. An artists’ reception is from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the INAI Gallery. The public is cordially invited to both the exhibit and the reception.

Quiet Places, Sacred Spaces is a retrospective of black and white photographs, originally made on film and then digitized and toned to a soft brown, giving them the feel of endurance that transcends time. “Removing the distraction of color enhances the aspects of the photo that may not be noticed,” Sister Suzanne explained. Each image invites the viewer to step into a quiet place where the subject may be stillness, light, shadow, openings, textures, or movement.

Glimpses of Grace, a collection of images and words, invites viewers to see with the eyes of their hearts to notice more closely the presence of the Holy One in our shared life. Inspired by the course “Eyes of the Heart: Photography as a Contemplative Practice,” Cathy shifted from “taking photos” to “receiving images.” In her years as Chaplain for the Adrian Dominican Sisters, she created a Glimpse for each Sister who died.

Both photographer-poets can be called “contemplative artists” as they approach their work with reverence and intention. Both use photography as a spiritual practice.

INAI: A Space Apart is adjacent to Weber Retreat and Conference Center, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse. Enter the Eastern-most driveway of the complex and follow the signs to Weber Center. Gallery hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. INAI (in-EYE) is a Japanese word meaning within. INAI is a place for quiet reflection and art and is open to the public.

For information, contact Sister Suzanne, Coordinator of INAI, at 517-266-4090 or inaispace@adriandominicans.org.

Workshop Focuses on Healing of Earth

August 23, 2021, Adrian, Michigan – “Can the Earth heal?” That is the question posed and explored by U.S. theologian, author, and speaker Sister Ilia Delio, OSF, PhD. Her virtual presentation, “Can the Earth Heal? Insights from Teilhard de Chardin” is from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

The environmental crisis poses a real danger to the future of planetary life. Our unhealthy consumer lifestyle, based on old philosophical principles, does not have a sufficient rationale for the radical change that is needed. Drawing on the work of French Jesuit, scientist, and theologian Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, Sister Ilia reframes the question within the process of evolution, and offers new directives to bring healing to Earth.

Sister Ilia, a Franciscan Sister of Washington, D.C., specializes in the area of science and religion, with a focus on ways that evolution, physics, and neuroscience influence theology.

The cost is $45. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Visit www.webercenter.org and click on “programs”; call 517-266-4000; or email webercenter@adriandominicans.org.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse in Adrian. For information, call Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Painting Class

A painting class will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Sinsinawa Mound Center. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. Sarah Barnes, artist and owner of Create It Art Studio in Dubuque, will guide participants in painting pumpkins on canvas. People of all skill levels are welcome to attend, and painters can add their own personal touches. Materials will be provided. The registration deadline is Oct. 1, and the fee is $35.

Yoga Retreat Finds Connectors to Divine Power

SINSINAWA, Wis.—A Yoga retreat, Finding New Connectors to God, will be held at Sinsinawa Mound Center Oct. 2-3. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. Denise Edenhofer, a certified personal fitness trainer and yoga teacher, will lead us in exploring the four types of claires—clairvoyance (pictures), clairaudience (hearing), clairsentience (feelings), and claircognizance (knowing)—trying to discover one that resonates with you to help you better connect with the divine power and bring awareness to where you are spiritually. The retreat will combine the Hatha physical practice and meditation practice of Yoga. This is a semi-silent retreat. The registration deadline is Sept. 27, and the fee is $175. Sinsinawa Mound, the Motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Autumn Equinox Ritual Marks Harvesting of Life

August 30, 2021, Adrian, Michigan – With the Autumn Equinox, we celebrate the change of seasons, the turning of Earth, and the turning of our lives.

All are invited to celebrate this change of season and of life with a ritual facilitated by Adrian Dominican Sister Esther Kennedy, OP, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021, on the grounds of Weber Retreat and Conference Center. In word, song, and dance, we welcome Autumn.

Sister Esther is a retreat leader and spiritual director who conducts a monthly Day of Mindfulness at Weber Center.

The Autumn Equinox Ritual is free and open to all. Registration is not required.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian. Enter the Eastern-most driveway of the complex and follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Days of Mindfulness Return to Weber Center

August 30, 2021, Adrian, Michigan – Mindfulness is a practice in living honestly with oneself. Join the mindfulness community that meets monthly to deepen our understanding and commitment to the daily practice of meditation.

Facilitated by Adrian Dominican Sister Esther Kennedy, OP, retreat leader and spiritual director, the Days of Mindfulness are held Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Weber Retreat and Conference Center. The dates and themes are as follows:

September 11, 2021, Basic Concentration. Through practice, we can allow thoughts to come into and out of our minds, notice them, and return our focus on our breath. This presentation will be virtual only.

October 9, 2021, Looking Deeply. Mindfulness enables us to live honestly with ourselves and to take note of how our mind and body respond to certain things, people, and realities.

November 20, 2021, Wandering Mind. Learn the difference between watching thoughts pass by like clouds and inviting them to lunch. When we are caught by our thoughts, sanity is only a breath away.

December 11, 2021, Wholeness, Happiness, Peace. Living in and being attuned to the rhythms of the present moment means living in accord with life.

The cost of $35 per session includes lunch. In-person attendees will be screened for temperatures and symptoms of COVID-19 as they enter and masks are required.

Registration is required. Visit www.webercenter.org and click on “programs;” call 517-266-4000; or email webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Dine and Discuss Book Club Focuses on Story of Doctor Curing Infectious Diseases

August 30, 2021, Adrian, Michigan – Join local book lovers in reading and discussing an inspiring book about one doctor’s amazing efforts to alleviate suffering in the world. The Dine and Discuss Book Club focuses on Tracy Kidder’s book, Mountains Beyond Mountains from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Weber Center.

Mountains Beyond Mountains tells the story of Dr. Paul Farmer, a gifted doctor who works to cure infectious diseases in remote parts of the world, from Haiti, Peru, and Cuba to Russia. Dr. Farmer strives to change minds and practices through his dedication to humanity. Tracy Kidder won a Pulitzer Prize for this moving book.

The $15 cost includes the book, which is available on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Weber Center Shop; call 517-266-4035 or email webershop@adriandominicans.org. A discount will not be offered if you already have the book. Registration is required. Visit www.webercenter.org and click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Guests at Weber Center will be screened for temperatures and symptoms of COVID-19 as they enter. Masks are required.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian. Enter the Eastern-most driveway of the complex and follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Workshop Series Explores Connections Between Food, Faith, Farming

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sinsinawa Mound Center is sponsoring an online, eight-week program, JustFaith Series—Sacred Land: Food and Farming. Participants will explore our connection with and our responsibility for the land. Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 5, sessions will be held via Zoom most Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. through Nov. 30. A commitment of attending at least six of the eight sessions is required to register for this series, and space is limited to 10 people.

Participants will learn how food and farming practices affect the climate, marginalized communities and our own health and spiritual well-being. Through reading, discussion, film, and contemplation, our group will delve into topics of food, regenerative farming, health, racial justice, indigenous knowledge, practical garden strategies, the climate, spiritual wellbeing, and much more. Together we will read all or parts of Robin Wall Kimmerer’s (Potawatomi) “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants”; Pope Francis’ “Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home,” and Elizabeth Roberts’ and Elias Amidon’s “Earth Prayers.” Note: The cost of this program does not include the purchase of these three books. All are available for purchase from Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery (www.sinsinawa.org/giftgallery).

Facilitators include Sinsinawa Mound Center’s Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada and Gabrielle Brown, who advocates for care of Earth and all its inhabitants in Iowa and Colorado.

The fee is $100 per person, and the registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 1.

Forest Therapy Walk

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Nature will provide the setting for a Forest Bathing Walking Meditation at Sinsinawa Mound Center Sunday, Oct. 3. If the morning session from 9 to 11:30 fills, an afternoon session from 1 to 3:30 will be added. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. Begun in Japan and now spreading globally, Forest Bathing is a practice that combines a slow walk in a natural area with a clearly defined sequence of guided events that provide structure to the experience. Facilitator Rich Collins will open with a guided meditation that helps participants to enter an embodied state in which they engage with nature through the senses rather than the intellect. Once there, Collins offers a series of invitations, which allow participants to explore nature without the normal chatter in the head. The walk requires no exceptional skill or exertion and will be limited to 16 participants. Collins is a certified guide for the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy who is based in Morristown, N.J. His company, Friendly Territory, specializes in Forest Therapy walks and retreats. The registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 1, at noon, and the fee is $20. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.