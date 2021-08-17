Sister Ana Gonzalez Professes Final Vows

Sr. Ana Gonzalez signs her Perpetual Vows as a Sister of the Dominican Sisters of Peace at a Ceremony on the Feast of St. Dominic on August 8, 2021. Prioress Pat Twohill, Sr. Margaret Ormond, OP, and Sr. Cornelia Coughlin witness the event.

New Haven, CT – The Feast of St. Dominic saw the Dominican Sisters of Peace welcome a new preacher to the Order of Preachers, as Sr. Ana Gonzalez professed her perpetual vows to the Congregation in a ceremony at the Hubert Campus Center at Albertus Magnus College, New Haven, CT. Albertus Magnus is a founded ministry of the Dominican Sisters of Peace, and Sr. Ana ministers at the college as Coordinator of International Admissions.

Sr. Ana and her family immigrated from Mexico to Texas when Ana was a young child. She grew up in El Paso as part of a Catholic family and was active in service through the church. When she was a high school senior, she took the advice of a Jesuit family friend and applied to Loyola University in New Orleans.

Sr. Ana Gonzalez, right, professes her vows of Perpetual Profession to Dominican Sisters of Peace Pat Twohill, OP, left, at a Ceremony on the Feast of St. Dominic on August 8, 2021.

She first encountered the Dominican sisters while studying in New Orleans. After finishing her college education at Loyola, she was called home to El Paso, where she earned her Masters’ degree. She embarked on a career in public relations but continued to consider and discern with the Dominican Sisters. She entered the Congregation in January 2014 and made her Temporary Vows in July 2018.

In her reflection at Sr. Ana’s Profession, her mentor and companion, Sr. Anne Kilbride, said “One thing that we know about Ana is that she exudes joy. Her love of God and her love of Dominican life is what brings her the greatest joy, and that is the joy that she shares with us.”

Prioress Patricia Twohill, Fr. Jordan Lenaghan, OP, Director of Formation Patricia Dual, and Dr. Marc Camille, President of Albertus Magnus College also addressed the celebration.

Sister Ana Gonzalez will continue her ministry at Albertus Magnus College, and serve her Congregation as a Vocations Animator, participating in events, retreats, meetings, and the promotion of religious life as a Dominican Sister of Peace.

Single Catholic women who are interested in learning more about religious life are encouraged to visit the Congregation on their website at OPPeace.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.