Sinsinawa Mound Center to Reopen Fully to Public

SINSINAWA, WI — Sinsinawa Mound Center plans to fully reopen to the public Sunday, August 15, 2021. This includes welcoming visitors and guests to the Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. where Sinsinawa Bakery items will also be available, the Telling Our Story heritage exhibit, the Tracing a Journey—Father Samuel Mazzuchelli exhibit, the Sinsinawa Art Gallery, and Queen of the Rosary Chapel. Organizations and groups will also be able to schedule meetings, day retreats, and tours at Sinsinawa Mound.

Visitors will be asked to have their temperature checked upon arrival and wear a mask when indoors at the Mound. “While we are excited to open our doors, we remain vigilant in protecting our Sisters and coworkers from illness at Sinsinawa,” said Sinsinawa Mound Campus Administrator Michelle Godfrey. “We look forward to welcoming guests to our peaceful surroundings once again.”

Sinsinawa Bakery continues to be open for online ordering at www.sinsinawa.org/bakery and Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery is open for online purchases at www.sinsinawa.org/giftgallery. Customers can also place orders by calling (608) 748-4411. Items can be shipped or customers can arrange for curbside pickup between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Learn more about our offerings at Sinsinawa Mound Center by visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter online.