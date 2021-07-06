Events & Retreats – 7.7.21

Sister Joan Chittister online presentation on Spiritual Life: It’s All About the Relationships

Ossining, NY – The Center at Mariandale is participating in a collaborative online event with Sister Joan Chittister, OSB, titled, Spiritual Life: It’s All About Relationships, on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Genesis Spiritual Life Center in Westfield, MA, is the central organizer of the event, and will host the Zoom presentation. The Center at Mariandale and other retreat centers are sharing in the event as registration and viewing hubs with their respective communities. Through this collaborative opportunity, many can see and hear Sister Joan’s talk and share in discussions with their own communities.

Program Description

Sister Joan Chittister, OSB, offers a light to guide us in this time of contradictory values and upheavals in every major institution of society, as well as within the hearts of individuals.

To do this she calls on the hallmarks of the Rule of Benedict to bring to today’s world an antidote to the destruction of relationships and the narcissism that typifies our culture. The values and treasures of this 1500-year-old philosophy are as fresh and pertinent today as they were then.

Registration information

About the Center at Mariandale

The Center at Mariandale is an interfaith retreat center in Ossining, New York, just 30 miles north of Manhattan. The Center is a sponsored ministry of the Dominican Sisters of Hope. Its retreats and services stem from the mission and values of the Sisters: care of Earth, social justice, sharing of truth, and sustained community. The Center is the Sisters’ legacy.

Mariandale sponsor retreats and programs that cover various dimensions of spirituality and contemplative practices, including private, directed, and silent retreats. Mariandale also welcomes nonprofit groups and organizations for day or overnight workshops, retreats, and conferences at the Center. The Center is on 61 acres above the Hudson River in the lower Hudson Valley of New York. It has 44 private guest rooms and a range of meeting and conference rooms, as well as dining services.

About Sister Joan Chittister, OSB

Sister Joan Chittister, OSB, is one of the most influential religious and social leaders of our time. For 50 years she has passionately advocated on behalf of peace, human rights, women’s issues, and church renewal. A much sought-after speaker, counselor and clear voice that bridges across all religions, she is also a best-selling author of more than 60 books, hundreds of articles, and an online column for the National Catholic Reporter. She has received numerous writing awards and honors for her work, and is a noted international lecturer as well as a former fellow at St. Edmund’s College, Cambridge University, England.

Mound Center Welcomes Josh Ring

Sinsinawa Mound Center welcomes Josh Ring for his first organ concert of the Summer Organ Concert series at 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday, July 28. Concert guests will follow COVID-19 protocol, including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and using hand sanitizer, and attendance will be limited to 125 people. Guests will have limited access to the main foyer and Queen of the Rosary Chapel. The concerts will also be available online at www.sinsinawa.org/live at the time of the concert or later in an archived format by tapping or clicking on “on demand.”

Ring is professor of music at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Ill., where he teaches organ, music theory, composition and piano. Ring is a Doctor of Musical Arts candidate for organ performance and pedagogy at the University of Iowa, where he also earned his Master of Arts in organ performance, studying with Gregory Hand. He has been featured on “Pipedreams” and performed in Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil and the United States. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.