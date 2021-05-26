From the UN

Many of us have been focused on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) through the lens of Laudato Si this past week.

This week we look at three additional Sustainable Goals that will be assessed during the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) July 6-15, 2021.

SDG goal three addresses healthy lives and “promotes well-being for all at all ages…Ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being at all ages is essential to sustainable growth.”

Health has a central position in SDG three. There are nine targets in this goal. They deal with every health concern we have as people on this planet. Each one of these targets deals with a different aspect of our lives:

Target Action 3.1

Reduce maternal mortality 3.2



End all preventable deaths under five years of age

Fight against communicable diseases 3.4

Reduce mortality from non-communicable diseases and Promote mental health 3.5

Prevent and treat substance abuse 3.6 Reduce road injuries and deaths 3.8 Universal health coverage

Universal health coverage 3.9 Reduce illness and death from hazardous chemicals and pollution.



“Promotes sustained inclusive and sustainable economic growth full and productive employment and decent work for all.”

Such an important goal as we all try to recover from the Pandemic of 2020. Reaching this goal will be particularly difficult for the seventy-seven poorest countries in the world.

Targets

Actions 8.1 Annual growth rate of real GDP per capita 8.4 Annual growth rate of real GDP per employed person 8.5 Achievement of full and productive employment and decent work for all women and men, Equal pay for work of equal value 8.6 Substantially reduce the proportion of youth not in employment, education or training 8.7 By 2025 end child labor in all its forms

A third goal that will be reviewed at the High-Level Political Forum in July will be Goal 13.

SDG Goal 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Below are some of the targets needed to realize this goal. Dominicans on small islands are being interviewed by our intern as to how climate is impacting them and what they need to remain in their homeland. The outcome of the interviews will be shared upon the completion of this project.

Target Action 13.1 Strengthen resilient and adaptive capacity 13.2 Integrate climate measures into national policies, strategies and planning 13.3 Improve education, awareness-raising, and human and institutional capacity 13.A Fully operationalize the Green Climate Fund 13.B Support least developed countries, small island developing States

In two weeks we will continue to study more about the SDGs that will be reviewed during the High Level Political Forum.