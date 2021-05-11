Events & Retreats – 05.12.2021

Dr. Garrido to Present Cornerstones Lecture

The Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa Leadership Council is pleased to announce Dr. Ann Garrido as the Cornerstones Lecture presenter Sat., May 15 at 2:30 p.m. (Central). All are invited to virtually attend the lecture via livestream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/sinsinawa/portal.htm?eventId=644766&streamType=video. This lecture series was established to honor the Congregation’s Four Cornerstones, those early Sisters who faced a turning point in 1849: to disband because of poverty, hardship, and few members or go forward into an unknown future with hope.

Ann’s lecture, “Living Truth: Dominican Practices for the Contemporary World,” will focus on what it means to “live truth” in the current American context where the very word seems to have lost its meaning while offering a path forward in our time.

Since 1991, Ann has been a Catholic educator. She received her Master of Divinity and Doctorate of Ministry in Preaching at Aquinas Institute of Theology, St. Louis, MO. She joined the institute’s faculty in 2000 and has taught a wide range of courses in pastoral theology, homiletics, and catechetics while also serving in a variety of administrative positions such as director of distance learning, director of the doctorate of ministry program, and director of the masters in catechesis of the Good Shepherd. Ann has authored 10 books, including Let’s Talk about Truth: A Guide for Preachers, Teachers, and Other Catholic Leaders in a World of Doubt and Discord, along with numerous essays and articles. She has spoken at more than 200 diocesan, educational, health care, ministry, and business events.

Virtual Summer Organ Concert Series

SINSINAWA, WI — Sinsinawa Mound Center announces the return of the Summer Organ Concert series! It’s our 30th anniversary and it’s virtual. Organists from Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Kansas will play the Casavant Opus 2847 in Queen of the Rosary Chapel. Look for your favorite organists to return and welcome new organists to the series. Go online to www.sinsinawa.org/live to view the livestream concerts at the time of the concert or later in an archived format by tapping or clicking on “on demand.”

Our series opens with David Jonies of Chicago at 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday, June 2. Jonies is the director of music and organist at Holy Name Cathedral, Chicago, where he plays the three organs by Flentrop and Casavant for archdiocesan and parish liturgies as well as in concert. Described as a “gem” (The American Organist), he has performed in Great Britain, South Korea, France, Czech Republic, Germany, and the United States. A native of Germany, Jonies studied at Metten Abbey, Bavaria, Germany; Hochschule für Musik Würzburg (University of Music), Würzburg, Germany; and the Royal Academy of Music, London, England. His teachers include Gerhard Weinberger, Günther Kaunzinger, David Titterington, and James O’Donnell. To support the concert series, go online to www.sinsinawa.org/donate and select “organ concert series.” For more information, contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Native American Book Discussion: ‘There There: A Novel’

SINSINAWA, WI — The next book in Sinsinawa Mound Center’s Native American Book Discussion Series is “There There: A Novel.” Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will lead the virtual discussion from 7 to 8:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday, June 8. Tommy Orange’s novel brings together 12 people of Native communities traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow. Their lives intertwine as they explore their personal reasons for connecting with their heritage. Orange writes about the plight of the urban Native American, their history, spirituality, sacrifice, and heroism. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is June 7 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.