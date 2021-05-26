Events & Retreats – 05.26.2021

Schaeffer of Madison Plays First Organ Concert in Sinsinawa Series

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sinsinawa Mound Center welcomes Andrew Schaeffer of Madison, Wis., to his first Summer Organ Concert of the series at 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday, June 23. The concert is available at www.sinsinawa.org/live at the concert time or later in an archived format by tapping or clicking on “on demand.” A Chicago native, Schaeffer serves as the director of music and organist at Luther Memorial Church, Madison. He holds a Bachelor of Church Music from St. Olaf College, a Master of Music from Yale University, and a Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Oklahoma. His dissertation focused on the role of the pipe organ in American Freemasonry during the first half of the 20th century. Schaeffer also serves as the editor-at-large of “The Diapason,”one of the oldest and largest American journals devoted to organ, harpsichord and church music. Additionally, he is instructor of organ at Ripon College, Ripon, Wis. Schaeffer has performed recitals throughout the United States and will be a featured performer at the 2021 and 2022 national conventions of the Organ Historical Society. To support the concert series, go online to www.sinsinawa.org/donate and select “organ concert series.” For more information, contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Bring Best of Pandemic With You: Move Forward, Create Community

SINSINAWA, Wis.— There is no better time than now to imagine what we want our lives to look like on the other side of this pandemic. Sinsinawa Mound Center is sponsoring a virtual workshop, From Me to We: Intentional Community and Our Great Realization, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday, June 22, to discover ways to move forward and create community. Many are talking about the “great realization” from quarantine: that we need each other, community and a sense of belonging. Participants will explore ways in which we can embrace this great realization more intentionally. Drawing on two decades of experience in four different intentional communities—both urban and rural—Eric Anglada will cover a brief history of community in the United States, offering examples of contemporary forms of community, the advantages and disadvantages of intentional communal living, and practical tips on starting or joining an intentional community. There will be time for questions and discussion. Anglada is the ecological programming coordinator at Sinsinawa Mound Center and cofounder of St. Isadore Catholic Worker Farm, Cuba City, Wis. The fee is $15 per person, and the registration deadline is June 21 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Workshop Focuses on ‘Catholicity in an Evolving Global Church’

May 21, 2021, Adrian, Michigan – Dr. Massimo Faggioli, a theology and religious studies professor at Villanova University in Philadelphia, offers a live stream presentation, “Catholicity in an Evolving Global Church.” His talk is from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 10, 2021, through Weber Retreat and Conference Center.

From his election in 2013, Pope Francis’ papacy has opened Catholicism to a new sense of the global dimension. Dr. Faggioli discusses this new relationship between Catholicism and globalization, which offers a new understanding of the geography of the Church, its relationship with different faith traditions, and civil co-existence in one human family.

A columnist for Commonweal and La Croix International, Dr. Faggioli has written a number of books, most recently The Liminal Papacy of Pope Francis: Moving Toward Global Community (Orbis Books, 2020) and Joe Biden and Catholicism in the United States (Bayard, 2021).

The presentation is offered at no cost, but donations are appreciated. Registration is required for the live stream link. Registration is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by contacting Weber Center at 517-266-4000 or webercenter@adriandominicans.org.

For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

A Morning of Reflection on Re-Entry

Saturday, June 26, 2021

9:00 am – 12:00 noon

Held at Siena Retreat Center in Racine, Wisconsin

As the world continues to re-open, many of us are dealing with a swirl of thoughts and emotions about re-entry. We have many opportunities for re-engagement. In each instance, we face many questions: what is meaningful in my life right now, what is my comfort level, and what are my priorities?

During this morning of reflection, you will be invited to reflect on what you are experiencing and create a vision for your own continuing re-emergence. This program will include facilitator reflections, guided meditation, self-reflection, group discussion and more.

Facilitated by spiritual guide, retreat leader, writer, and life coach Bridget Purdome. In addition to her private practice, Bridget works for a ministry in Chicago, providing spiritual care to those who have experienced homelessness, HIV/AIDS and substance addictions. Bridget holds Master’s degrees in Divinity and Spirituality from Loyola University.

Cost of $30 includes $15 non-refundable deposit.

Offered in-person with public health safety protocols in place.

Learn more and register at www.SienaRetreatCenter.org

2021 DIA Gathering

More information here.

Concert Organist Specializes in Baroque, 20th-century Music

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Catherine Rodland, whose organ playing has been described as “transcendent” (“The American Organist”), will be the featured organist for the Wednesday, June 16, virtual Summer Organ Concert at 7 p.m. The concert is available at www.sinsinawa.org/live at the concert time or later in an archived format by tapping or clicking on “on demand.” Rodland is artist in residence at St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN. She graduated in organ performance from St. Olaf and received both the Master of Music and doctor of musical arts from the Eastman School of Music, where she was a student of Russell Saunders. Her early career success has led to performances throughout the United States and Canada. Rodland teaches organ, music theory and ear training at St. Olaf, where she regularly performs as a featured soloist. She has been featured on “Pipedreams” on National Public Radio, produced CDs and is a specialist in Baroque and 20th-century music. Her current interest is the complete organ symphonies of Louis Vierne. To support the concert series, go online to www.sinsinawa.org/donate and select “organ concert series.” For more information, contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Explore Your Creativity with Summer Art Class

May 14, 2021, Adrian, Michigan – This summer, Weber Center invites you to get your creative juices flowing with a virtual Summer Art Class taught by Adrian Dominican Associate Sharon Foley Bock. Each two-hour session – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. EDT on Thursdays, June 3; 10, 17, and 24, 2021 – is designed to help participants explore, create, and enjoy methods for fashioning whimsical pieces of two-dimensional art.

Each session leads participant through activities designed to boost their creative energies and review foundational practices that underlie successful art endeavors. Materials are easily obtained and prompts and techniques are provided each week. No artistic experience is required.

Sharon studied art under the direction of some of the finest Adrian Dominican artists in the original Studio Angelico at Siena Heights College (University). Some of her work can be seen at http://sharon-bock.pixels.com.

The $50 cost does not include supplies. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by contacting Weber Center at 517-266-4000 or webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Be Present to the Beauty of Summer with Mornings of Mindfulness

May 14, 2021, Adrian, Michigan – Would you like to be more present to life around you this summer? Weber Retreat and Conference Center invites you to join a Zoom community gathering each month for Mornings of Mindfulness.

Adrian Dominican Sister Esther Kennedy, OP, a retreat leader and spiritual director, facilitates these sessions of mindfulness on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to noon EDT. Each session is designed around a particular theme:

June 5, 2021: “To Be Awake and Aware”

July 10, 2021: “Let the Breath Move Naturally”

August 7, 2021: “Freshness of Mind”

The cost is $15 per session or $40 for the series. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by contacting Weber Center at 517-266-4000 or webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.