Dominican Sisters of Peace Name New Director of Associates

Cecelia Amendolia to Begin new Role June 1, 2021

Columbus, OH – When Dominican Sisters of Peace Associate Cecelia Amendolia retired in 2019, she dreamed of traveling the country to meet all the Congregation’s Associates. That dream will become a reality when Cecelia begins her newest ministry as the Director of Associates for the Dominican Sisters of Peace on June 1, 2021.

A native of Philadelphia, PA, Cecelia, or Ceil, graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls in 1968. She worked at Provident National Bank, now PNC Bank, for more than 20 years, both in bank operations and as an Investment banker. She left as an Assistant Vice President in 1992.

Cecelia earned her CNA and began serving as a Certified Nurse’s Aide in 1999. While caring for the elderly in their homes, she also served on a Hospice Team that utilized Spirituality as a means of support to elderly clients and their families.

Cecelia’s involvement with the Dominican women began in 1969. Ceil was active with the Dominican Congregation of St Catherine de Ricci and continued her affiliation with Dominican life by working with the Dominican Sisters of Peace. During her long history with Dominican women, Ceil volunteered with, lived, and worked at Dominican Retreat Houses in Elkins Park, PA, McLean, VA, and in Niskayuna, NY. She loves music, and often ministered as a musician during church services and drum circles in the Retreat Houses where she served.

There are more than 700 Associates affiliated with the Dominican Sisters of Peace but Ceil is up to the challenge of her new role. “I feel blessed and grateful to be offered this wonderful opportunity to experience the larger world of the Associates of the Dominican Sisters of Peace,” Ceil says. “Many years ago, I was introduced to a scripture verse by my best friend Sr. Barbara Ebner OP; ‘For I know the plans I have for you says the Lord, to give you a Future filled with Hope.’ I have been journeying with this verse from Jeremiah 29 for a very long time and God has never let me down,”

“We are absolutely thrilled that Ceil will begin this new role. Not only has she been a committed Associate for many years, but she also brings to the position gifts for communication and vision that will help us continue develop in the future,” said Sr. Pat Twohill, Prioress of the Dominican Sisters of Peace.

Working with Sr. Gemma Doll, Cecilia will help to promote the Associate program of the Dominican Sisters of Peace and help facilitate their work with the Congregation. Ceil will be based in her home in Delray Beach, FL. She was a member of the St Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Niskayuna, NY, and will be connecting with a new parish in Florida now that churches are opening after the pandemic.