Shorewood Resident Elly Pick Receives Cornerstones Award

SINSINAWA, Wis.— Every year, the Congregation of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, honors our Four Cornerstones, those early Sisters who faced a turning point in 1849: to disband because of poverty, hardship, and few members or go forward into an unknown future with hope. To honor those founding Sisters, the Leadership Council of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa has established a Cornerstones Award to be given to a woman who exemplifies by her life and service the qualities of that early group: an abundance of hope, courage in adversity, commitment to a shared mission, and deep faith in the providence of God. This year, the Leadership Council is pleased to announce Ellen “Elly” Pick as the third recipient of this annual award. Elly is a Dominican Associate of Sinsinawa.

“We are grateful for Elly’s presence and her embracing of our mission to help build a holy and just Church and society,” said Promoter of Arts and Cultural Heritage Sister Priscilla Wood, OP. Elly’s relationship with the Congregation began in 1st grade at St. Robert School, Shorewood, WI, and continued through Dominican High School, Whitefish Bay, WI. While working at the American Cancer Society and other organizations, Elly volunteered at nonprofits such as Penn Children’s Home, Casa Maria, the Dominican Center, and the Catholic Worker. She has mentored young women entering the professional world.

In retirement, Elly has been committed to social justice. She took a course at YWCA on unlearning racism and joined with others to form “Shorewood Moving Forward” to take action locally. The group has advocated for a diversity officer in the school district, supported the election campaign of an African-American resident to the village board, and convinced residents and trustees that affordable housing is needed. Prioress Toni Harris, OP, said, “Elly’s advocacy efforts, volunteer work, and commitment to social justice are an inspiration to us. The celebration of her achievements inspire our gratitude for the witness of our Cornerstone Sisters as well as for women today who demonstrate hope, courage, commitment, and deep faith in the providence of God.”

To learn more about the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa and their mission to preach and teach the Gospel, visit www.sinsinawa.org online.