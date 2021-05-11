2030 Sustainable Development Goals Action Towards Completion

There are only nine years left before the Seventeen Development Goals are to be achieved. Each July there is a review of the Goals. The review is called the HLPF High Level Political Forum. The theme is: “Sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that promotes the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development: building an inclusive and effective path for the achievement of the 2030 Agenda in the context of the decade of action and delivery for sustainable development”.

The 2021 HLPF will address Sustainable Development Goals 1 on no poverty, 2 on zero hunger, 3 on good health and well-being, 8 on decent work and economic growth, 10 on reduced inequalities, 12 on responsible consumption and production, 13 on climate action, 16 on peace, justice, and strong institutions, and 17 on partnerships in depth. The Forum will also consider the integrated, indivisible, and interlinked nature of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Every Goal has “Targets.” These targets are part of the road map to obtaining the goals. They give direction to the country in obtaining the successful completion of the goal. We will review two goals this week. Goal One and Two.

Goal 1 is to End Poverty in All its forms.

Each country has an opportunity to participate in a review to state what they are doing to achieve the SDG goals. They present the report at the HLPF. Forty-four countries have signed up to conduct a voluntary review this year.

What do these goals and targets mean to us as Dominicans? These goals give guidance for our shared advocacy. What areas of our advocacy are addressing goal 1 and 2? How is each Congregation/Province attending to these goals? How can we share what we are doing with one another? Do you think a webinar by Dominicans for Dominicans would be an approach to share with one another our participation in bringing about the successful completion of these goals? Please share with the NGO delegate what you are doing and how you are addressing poverty in your country, city, town, and congregation/province? Do you have a garden? Are you farming? Do you have a CSA? Are you connected with other OP’s working for food sustainability? I’d love to create a webinar with some of you on your important contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

I’m looking forward to hearing from you. You can reach me at: ngo@domlife.org