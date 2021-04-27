Events & Retreats – 04.28.2021

When God Was a Bird Workshop

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Author and educator Mark Wallace will present a model of God in Christianity as a creaturely, avian being who signals the presence of spirit in everything, human and more-than-human alike at When God Was a Bird. The event, sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center, is being held virtually from 10 to 11 a.m. CDT Saturday, May 22. Buried deep within the Christian tradition are startling portrayals of God as the beaked and feathered Holy Spirit—the “animal God.” Wallace will weave together scripture, theology, philosophy, and personal stories of sacred nature to challenge traditional Christianity’s self-definition as an otherworldly religion and reopen the way for a new Earth-loving spirituality grounded in the ancient image of an animal God. His book “When God Was a Bird: Christianity, Animism, and the Re-Enchantment of the World” was published in 2019 and awarded the Nautilus Gold Award for best book in western religious thought. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is May 20 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Upcoming ‘Zoom and See’ Helps Single Catholic Women Discern Call to Religious Life

April 23, 2021, Adrian, Michigan – Are you a single Catholic woman, age 19-35, trying to discern your call in life? Are you feeling called to give your life to God? The Adrian Dominican Sisters invite you to spend the weekend with them and with other young Catholic women discerning their future.

The virtual Zoom and See for Yourself weekend is Friday and Saturday, May 7-8, 2021. It will include time for prayer, silence, faith-sharing, and fun, as well as the opportunity to learn about the life of a Sister and the Dominican life.

Please register online at https://tinyurl.com/ADSDiscern. For information, contact Sister Tarianne DeYonker, OP, or Sister Katherine Frazier, OP, Vocation Co-directors, at vocations@adriandominicans.org.

Virtual Day of Mindfulness Focuses on Saying ‘Yes’ to Yourself

April 23, 2021, Adrian, Michigan – Are you open and present to what is happening around you and to yourself? Carol Blotter, teacher of meditation, leads a Virtual Day of Mindfulness, “Mindfully Being Me,” from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT Saturday, May 15, 2021. The program is offered through Weber Retreat and Conference Center.

Mindfulness is a lifestyle, a way of being open to the present and to saying “yes” to what is happening right now. During this day of mindfulness, Carol explores being present to the moment and saying “yes” to being yourself – a practice that is applicable in all situations.

Carol brings her experience from the Quaker tradition, from leading 80 retreats around the United States, and from teaching 100 courses on meditation to spiritual seekers, schools, universities, and medical groups.

The program is offered at no cost, but donations are appreciated. Registration is required to receive the live stream link; visit www.webercenter.org and click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by contacting Weber Center at 517-266-4000 or webercenter@adriandominicans.org. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Creative Writing Workshop

April 23, 2021, Adrian, Michigan – Just as nature comes back to life every spring, beginning and experienced writers are invited to arise to new life in writing. “The Welcome Greening of Spring,” a creative writing workshop, is offered on Zoom from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

In this workshop, led by Adrian Dominican Sister Tarianne DeYonker, OP, participants gather online for some personal writing time and feedback from other supportive writers. Sister Tarianne is a certified Amherst Writers and Artists leader and a published author.

The cost is $30. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by contacting Weber Center at 517-266-4000 or webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.