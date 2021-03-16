





On March 4th, the Sisters of Saint Dominic hosted a Catholic Sisters Week discussion about Living Through COVID with Faith & Hope.

Sr. Terry Rickard, President and Executive Director of RENEW International, moderated the discussion, and Sisters Mary Flood, Maggie McDermott, and Mary Eileen O’Brien shared how they have used their faith and hope in their ministries to respond to the challenges of the pandemic.

To watch the discussion on YouTube, click here.

To listen to the discussion on Apple podcasts, click here.

To listen to the discussion on Spotify podcasts, click here.





