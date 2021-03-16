Catholic Sisters Week Conversation

Earlier this week, the Sisters of Saint Dominic and Dominican Sisters of Sparkill hosted a Catholic Sisters Week live conversation about how we can open our hearts to the world, find common ground with others, as well as how Pope Francis’ Fratelli Tutti can help us build a culture of peace and dialogue as one human family. This discussion was moderated by Sr. Jeanne Shary, OP, of Sparkill, this event and featured panelists: Sisters Carol Lehmkuhl, OP, of Sparkill, and Barbara McEneany, OP, of Blauvelt.

To watch the discussion on YouTube, visit: https://buff.ly/3bDGRjB

To listen to the discussion on Apple podcasts, visit: https://buff.ly/3ex5Irc

To listen to the discussion on Spotify podcasts, visit: https://buff.ly/2OlIjOw