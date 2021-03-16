Connecting with the Hungry

This has been a challenging year leaving many individuals and families with food shortages.

In honor of Catholic Sisters Week (CSW) — a special event that brings greater focus to the lives of women religious from March 8 to 14th — the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR) has asked its members to support organizations to reduce food shortages in our neighborhoods.

The Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville will donate to the ministries of:

S. Flor Buruca in the Visitation Ministry ($500)

S. Margaret Smyth in the North Fork Ministry ($500)

Elizabeth Keihm in Homecoming Farm ($500)

Gillian Kessinger in the OPening Word ($500)

We also are joining with other LCWR congregations to support St. John’s Bread and Life Ministry serving Brooklyn and Queens with a $1,000 donation.

“It is our desire to share a portion of what we have received with those in need,” wrote the Leadership Team.

Also, in honor of Catholic Sisters Week, the Communications Office will be posting to our social media pages to herald our Sisters and spread the news about this special time.