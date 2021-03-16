An Update from the UN

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield presented her appointment papers as the US Ambassador to the UN to Antonio Gutteres, Secretary General on Thursday, February 25. On Monday, March 1st the US began its Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of March.

The Ambassador began her term addressing the press Conference at the UN on Monday, March 1, identifying the US strategy and commitment to join wholeheartedly in the operations of the United Nations. She was received with a breath of fresh air as well as gave a sigh of relief to many in the press conference and world.

Ms. Thomas-Greenfield promised that the U.S. would address the Press Conference bi-weekly to keep us abreast of what she hopes to accomplish in the upcoming weeks. Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States) following her presentation.

During the first two weeks of March, the Dominican Leadership Conference NGO sent letters to the 54 Member States that ratified the Nuclear Weapons Proliferation Treaty. We have started to receive notes of gratitude acknowledging receipt of the letters. Each country noted that this is only a beginning of what needs to be done to rid the world of these treacherous weapons.

The Commission on the Status of Women started March 15th and goes to the 26th of March.

Seven girls from Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette, IL, along with four young girls from Fe Y Alegria in Bani, Dominican Republic, are participating March 16th in the Working Group on the Girl Global Conversation Each girl chose two topics they would be interested in having a conversation with other girls from around the world.

Gender-Based Violence Economic justice and rights Bodily autonomy and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) Feminist action for climate justice Technology and innovation for Gender Equality Feminist movements and leadership Women, Peace & Security and Humanitarian Action

The Regina Girls range in age from 15-18. This is a new outreach for the Dominican Leadership Conference NGO. It is a total delight to welcome these young girls to be part of our NGO work.

One last pitch for the Dominican UN NGO upcoming conference on Empowerment: “Changing the narrative one story at a time.” Please join us in this hour a half presentation from women around the world. The panelists are theologians, lawyers, and social workers, from various parts of the world; India, Chiapas, Mexico, Indigenous woman from the US, Belgium and South Africa. Join us for this informative sharing on women’s empowerment. The webinar will be translated into French, Spanish, English and Arabic. You can register at this link: https://cutt.ly/xlwx4Vt