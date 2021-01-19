Events & Retreats – 01.20.2021

Lenten series reflects on Day, Merton life and teachings

SINSINAWA, WI – Spend Lent with the life and teachings of Dorothy Day and Thomas Merton through Sinsinawa Mound Center’s Lenten Series—On Pilgrimage: Dorothy Day and Thomas Merton. Eric Anglada, ecological programming coordinator, leads this online retreat from 10 to 11 a.m. CST Saturdays, Feb. 20 and March 6 and 20. Catholic Worker movement cofounder Dorothy Day and Trappist monk Thomas Merton are two of the most significant spiritual figures of the 20th century, uniting a passion for the interior life with efforts toward social transformation. They were also friends and correspondents. This retreat will explore their intersecting journeys as well as how those journeys might inspire how participants live more faithfully today. Sign up for one, two, or three sessions. Themes are Conversion (Feb. 20), Life of Prayer (March 6), and Love in Action (March 20). The fee is $10 per person per session, and the registration deadline is at 4 p.m. the Thursday before the event. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Native American book discussion series begins with ‘The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee’

SINSINAWA, WI – Sinsinawa Mound Center will be sponsoring a Native American Book Discussion throughout 2021. The first book in our series is “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee” by David Treuer, to be held online from 7 to 8:15 p.m. CST Tuesday, Feb. 9. Treuer writes so native and non-native people will fully understand American history. “You can’t understand American history unless you know and understand Native American history,” he said in an interview with “PBS Books.” The book covers the last 130 years of Native American civilization since the 1890 massacre. Treuer is an Ojibwe Indian from Leech Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota. Sinsinawa Mound Center’s Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will lead our discussion of this 2019 National Book Award and Carnegie Medal finalist. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Other books in the series include “Gathering Moss” (April 13); “There, There: A Novel” (June 8); “Dwellings: A Spiritual History of the Living World” (Aug. 10); “Native: Identity, Belonging, and Rediscovering God” (Oct. 12); and “The Night Watchman” (Dec. 14).

Virtual Dine and Discuss Focuses on Story of Boy Growing up in the Gaza Strip

Weber Retreat and Conference Center brings back its popular Dine and Discuss, but in a virtual format. Join others in reading The Words of My Father: Love and Pain in Palestine, the compelling story Yousef Bashir’s experience as a young boy growing up in the Gaza Strip – and the sudden challenges of finding his home occupied by soldiers.

Tune in from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST Wednesday, February 24, 2021, to view a group discussion and a presentation by Linda Tomala, a member of the Detroit hub of the Meta Peace Team. She practiced non-violence and bystander intervention during several trips to the Middle East, including at the Israeli-Palestinian border.

Books may be purchased through the Weber Shop for $10 plus postage, if applicable. Contact the Weber Shop at 517-266-4035 or webershop@adriandominicans.org.

The program is free, but registration is required to receive the live stream link, which includes the ability to submit questions. Registration is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registration is also available by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org.

Art Class Brings out the Creative You

Chase out the winter blues and discover the creative you. Weber Retreat and Conference Center offers a virtual art class, Finding the Artist in You: Acrylic Painting, Mixed Media, and Water Color. Sessions are via Zoom from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST on Thursdays, January 28, 2021, and February 4, 11, and 18, 2021.

No prior art class is necessary. The instructor, Brenda Singleton, MFA, Director of the Art Factory in Adrian, says of her students, “I want them to hear their own voice that is original and true.”

The $50 fee does not include materials. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

For information on the class, call 517-266-4090 to leave a message, or email Sister Suzanne Schreiber, OP, sschreiber@adriandominicans.org.

THOMAS AQUINAS: Disciple and Saint

Most know St. Thomas Aquinas as a Doctor of the Church and eminent scholar. Do we ever ponder why he’s called Saint? Not for his work so much as his spirit and life as a disciple of Jesus! That’s what we will think and pray about on this eve of his feast. Mount Saint Mary House of Prayer hosts Honora Werner, OP, (Caldwell) as she explores this topic via Zoom on Wednesday, January 27 from 7:00-9:00 pm. Cost is $20-$30. Registration is required. Click here to register.