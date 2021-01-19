Photo of the Week: Class of 2020 Continues Tradition

St. Mary’s Dominican High School Class of 2020 members returned to campus to collect their copy of the 2019-2020 school yearbook, Regina Rosarii, and pick-up pizza to go. Before they left campus, they added their names to the interior of the Veritas Tower – a tradition that started with the Class 2016.

Reflecting their alma mater’s song that celebrates “Saints and sages, named enrolled,” graduates autograph pillars inside the Veritas Tower. During the tower’s construction, the Class of 2015 signed a piling before its installation beneath the tower. The alumnae directory and other symbols representative of the school’s history are also under the tower’s base.

The yearbook’s theme, “I Was Here,” was selected to chronicle the school year’s events, including the impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic that led to the school’s transition last spring from the classroom setting to home learning.