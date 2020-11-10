Virtual Group Singing Workshop

SINSINAWA, WI – Join Liz Rog for a morning of sharing music at You Are Not Alone from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Whether you’ve always loved to sing or always wanted to sing, your voice is welcome here. We’ll be on Zoom—and on mute as we sing—so this is the perfect opportunity to sing together and safely apart. We need songs and songs need us, and there are perfect songs for times such as this. They are simple, meaningful, and powerful songs that you can learn easily and then carry with you through your days: songs to call and sing to a friend who’s lonely, sad or grieving; songs to comfort, to inspire and encourage; songs to sing to the trees and the creatures; and songs for gratitude and joy. Rog is a song leader who delights in helping people rediscover their ancestral birthright of group singing. The fee is $15 per person, and the registration deadline is Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.