Non Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty is Ratified

On September 30, 2020, our sister and prophet Sr. Ardeth Platte, OP completed her mission here on Earth and returned to God. I can’t help but believe she was busy in heaven interceding for country #50, Ireland, to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons within a month of her passing. Within days of Ardeth’s death six countries ratified the treaty and on January 22, 2021 the Treaty will go into force, four days after the inauguration of the new President of the United States.

It’s a whirlwind that we must not stop. Because none of the nine states with nuclear weapons have ratified the Treaty, nor have they commenced negotiations in good faith to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.

A year ago, November 24, 2019 in Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park (Nagasaki) Pope Francis stated that one of the deepest longings of the human heart is for security, peace and stability. “The possession of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction is not the answer to this desire; indeed, they seem always to thwart it. Our world is marked by a perverse dichotomy that tries to defend and ensure stability and peace through a false sense of security sustained by a mentality of fear and mistrust, one that ends up poisoning relationships between peoples and obstructing any form of dialogue.”

He reminds us that mutual trust is what is needed to end this nuclear threat. But “this trust can be built only through dialogue that is truly directed to the common good and not to the protection of veiled or particular interests; such dialogue, as far as possible, should include all: nuclear states, countries which do not possess nuclear weapons, the military and private sectors, religious communities, civil societies, and international organizations.”

The TPNW became a treaty in July 2017. Two-thirds of 192 countries were in favor of the ten page treaty. The treat outlines procedures for destroying the stockpiles, and enforcing their pledge to renew free of nuclear weapons. Other treaties outlawed weapons e.g. chemical, biological munitions, landmines and cluster bombs.

Eighty-four countries have signed the treaty but they have not ratified it yet. The accord means that nuclear weapons use, threat of use, testing, development, production and possession are ended.

There are now four African countries that have ratified the treaty: Nigeria, Namibia, Lesotho and Botswana as well as eight Pacific Island states that have ratified the treaty the last being the state of Niue.

We can’t stop pushing for the end of nuclear weapons. We need to continue the work that Ardeth and Carol have dedicated their entire lives to for the sake of Mother Earth and all her beings. Let us pray in particular for Britain, China, France, India, Israel, North Korea , Pakistan, Russia and the United States that one day they too will ratify this treaty. So that all will be safe. Let us pray for dialogue and mutual Trust.

