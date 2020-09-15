St. Mary’s Dominican High School Senior Sydney Raymond National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist

National Merit® Scholarship Corporation has recognized St. Mary’s Dominican High School senior Sydney Raymond of New Orleans as a National Merit Semifinalist. She is the daughter of Drs. Katherine and Sidney Raymond.



As a Semifinalist, she is among approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit® Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 90 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and about half of the Finalists will win a national Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar™® title.

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten buy NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NSMC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

Since 1860, St. Mary’s Dominican High School has been a leader of Catholic education in the New Orleans region. The school’s 160-year legacy is rooted in the tradition of prayer, study, community, and service. These are the pillars of Dominican life and form the foundation for the Dominican student’s experience.

